Prince Harry Owns Up To One Of His Biggest Scandals In Tell-All Series
If you thought that we might get a brief break from the royal family in the interim of King Charles taking the throne and his son, Prince Harry, releasing his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," we have bad news for you. Netflix shocked fans by dropping Harry and Meghan Markle's equally explosive docuseries earlier today. Netflix released the first three episodes and promised to release more the following Thursday. So far, the series has focused on Harry and Meghan's early romance: how they met, fell in love, and got married. But as any devoted royal watcher knows, the truth is much more complicated than that.
While Harry and Meghan were busy planning their wedding, they were also inundated with behind-the-scenes drama from Buckingham Palace. There are long-standing rumors about a conflict between Meghan and Kate Middleton, with one of them reportedly making the other cry days before Harry and Meghan's wedding. Meghan later clarified that Kate made her cry despite reports to the contrary. There's also the rumor that William warned Harry against rushing into anything with Meghan. Suffice it to say, the royal family is very complicated, and thanks to Harry and Meghan's deal with Netflix, we commoners are finally getting a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos that is Buckingham Palace.
In the first three episodes of the series, the royal couple talked about their dazzling romance and deepest regrets. To Prince Harry, however, there was an instance that stands out above the rest as one of the worst decisions of his life.
Prince Harry learned a tough lesson
Unsurprisingly, the moment Prince Harry regrets the most is the time he dressed up as a Nazi. Harry apologized for the poor choice in 2005 per The New York Times, but still struggles with it. During an interview for the Netflix series, Harry opened up about the extraordinarily poor choice of costume and why he still lives with regret to this day.
The prince described the scandal as "probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life" when reminiscing about that incident, per The Independent. "In this family, sometimes you're part of the problem rather than part of the solution," Harry said. "There is a huge level of unconscious bias," he continued, suggesting that his upbringing sheltered and warped him to the point that he thought a Nazi uniform would be an appropriate costume. The bad press and backlash inspired Harry to learn more about antisemitism and racism so as to understand where he went wrong. "We sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me," he explained. "I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes in my life over and over again in my life, but I learnt from that."
While it may be one of his worst, the Nazi costume would be far from Prince Harry's last scandal. Even with the release of this docuseries, he's facing yet more criticism.
Prince Harry is taking aim at his family
In addition to discussing the role "unconscious bias" played in his poor decision to wear a Nazi costume, Prince Harry didn't hold back when lobbing similar allegations at his family when it came to their treatment of Meghan Markle. "I said the difference here is the race element," he reportedly explained, per CNN. "These are the skeletons in the closet that frequently make an unwelcome appearance in daily life in this family."
Alleging that your family suffers from racial bias is no minor accusation. In the wake of the episode's release, Harry and Meghan have faced extensive criticism for the allegations and reported lack of follow-up with Buckingham Palace. The couple and Netflix reportedly failed to liaise with the palace on production. In the series, Netflix claimed that they did in fact reach the palace but got no response, per the Daily Mail. However, upon the release of the first three episodes, Kensington Palace released a statement claiming that they were informed of the series from a third party, not Netflix or the royal couple, and when they reached out, no one got back to them.
While it is typical of the palace to ignore salacious stories — even from one of their own — it is surprising that the institution would choose to ignore allegations of racism or bias within the royal family. The palace may not have taken the bait just yet, but there are still three episodes left and likely much more drama.