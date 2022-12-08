Prince Harry Owns Up To One Of His Biggest Scandals In Tell-All Series

If you thought that we might get a brief break from the royal family in the interim of King Charles taking the throne and his son, Prince Harry, releasing his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," we have bad news for you. Netflix shocked fans by dropping Harry and Meghan Markle's equally explosive docuseries earlier today. Netflix released the first three episodes and promised to release more the following Thursday. So far, the series has focused on Harry and Meghan's early romance: how they met, fell in love, and got married. But as any devoted royal watcher knows, the truth is much more complicated than that.

While Harry and Meghan were busy planning their wedding, they were also inundated with behind-the-scenes drama from Buckingham Palace. There are long-standing rumors about a conflict between Meghan and Kate Middleton, with one of them reportedly making the other cry days before Harry and Meghan's wedding. Meghan later clarified that Kate made her cry despite reports to the contrary. There's also the rumor that William warned Harry against rushing into anything with Meghan. Suffice it to say, the royal family is very complicated, and thanks to Harry and Meghan's deal with Netflix, we commoners are finally getting a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos that is Buckingham Palace.

In the first three episodes of the series, the royal couple talked about their dazzling romance and deepest regrets. To Prince Harry, however, there was an instance that stands out above the rest as one of the worst decisions of his life.