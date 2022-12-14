Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday In The Most Expected Way
Taylor Swift is usually all about celebrations, and she never seems to shy away from showering her friends with love and fun — especially on their most memorable days. In July, Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with Swift by her side. As fans know, Swift and Gomez are incredibly close and regularly post photos of one another on social media. In Gomez's Instagram post, the two seemed to keep it low-key, hanging out at a table together and making silly faces for the camera.
In 2020, Swift celebrated boyfriend Joe Alwyn's birthday in a pretty big way. According to E! News, Swift and Alwyn wined and dined with Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, at the upscale Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in London. "They had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed," an insider said of the evening. "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."
In 2021, Swift had some great celebrations for her own birthday. She and her close friend Alana Haim celebrated their birthdays together with several of their other famous pals. Swift shared a photo on Instagram from the bash, where she and her friends seemed to dance the night away. "Don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don't worry, we tested everyone!" she wrote before thanking fans for their wishes. Fast forward to 2022, and Swift has scaled things back.
Taylor Swift keeps her 33rd birthday low-key
Taylor Swift may have a lot of surprises up her sleeves for her friends, but when it comes to her birthday, there aren't many surprises ... at least not this year. Swift took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out with singer and producer Jack Antonoff in a studio on her birthday. The singer was all smiles as she held up three fingers on each hand to signify her 33rd birthday. Antonoff sat in a chair with a guitar on his lap while Swift sat on the floor with a double bass over her legs.
The star accompanied the post with a short but sweet caption. "Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!! I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course," she wrote. "Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!" Swift disabled fans from commenting, but the post still received a lot of love. Within a few hours of going live, Swift's fans clicked the "like" button over three million times.
The low-key celebration came shortly after Swift gave fans a reason to celebrate. Following the Ticketmaster debacle surrounding Swift's Eras tour, Billboard reported that Ticketmaster sent out an email to select fans that had signed up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale, offering the opportunity to snag tickets if they missed out the first time around. "We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets," the message read. How sweet is that?