Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday In The Most Expected Way

Taylor Swift is usually all about celebrations, and she never seems to shy away from showering her friends with love and fun — especially on their most memorable days. In July, Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with Swift by her side. As fans know, Swift and Gomez are incredibly close and regularly post photos of one another on social media. In Gomez's Instagram post, the two seemed to keep it low-key, hanging out at a table together and making silly faces for the camera.

In 2020, Swift celebrated boyfriend Joe Alwyn's birthday in a pretty big way. According to E! News, Swift and Alwyn wined and dined with Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, at the upscale Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in London. "They had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed," an insider said of the evening. "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."

In 2021, Swift had some great celebrations for her own birthday. She and her close friend Alana Haim celebrated their birthdays together with several of their other famous pals. Swift shared a photo on Instagram from the bash, where she and her friends seemed to dance the night away. "Don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don't worry, we tested everyone!" she wrote before thanking fans for their wishes. Fast forward to 2022, and Swift has scaled things back.