Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears After Surprise Visit From Today Co-Workers

There's no doubt Al Roker is loved by his "Today Show" family members!

In early November 2022, the news anchor shared a post on Instagram detailing he was recovering from a serious health issue – blood clots in his leg and lungs. The news anchor reassured fans that he was in better health and was receiving wonderful medical care. Unfortunately, complications arose, and Roker was readmitted to the hospital just weeks later, per CBS News. Hoda Kotb confirmed the news on the morning show and shared a message from his loved ones. She said, "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes." Since then, Roker has been back on the road to recovery in the comfort of his home.

Fans of the morning show know Roker as the joyful anchor that usually covers special holiday events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ceremony. However, because of his health problems, the 68-year-old had to skip out on both events. For many, it didn't feel the same with him missing. So, the "Today Show" decided to bring some holiday cheer to Roker.