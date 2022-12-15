Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears After Surprise Visit From Today Co-Workers
There's no doubt Al Roker is loved by his "Today Show" family members!
In early November 2022, the news anchor shared a post on Instagram detailing he was recovering from a serious health issue – blood clots in his leg and lungs. The news anchor reassured fans that he was in better health and was receiving wonderful medical care. Unfortunately, complications arose, and Roker was readmitted to the hospital just weeks later, per CBS News. Hoda Kotb confirmed the news on the morning show and shared a message from his loved ones. She said, "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes." Since then, Roker has been back on the road to recovery in the comfort of his home.
Fans of the morning show know Roker as the joyful anchor that usually covers special holiday events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ceremony. However, because of his health problems, the 68-year-old had to skip out on both events. For many, it didn't feel the same with him missing. So, the "Today Show" decided to bring some holiday cheer to Roker.
Al Roker truly touched by Christmas carol surprise
With Al Roker being unable to join the "Today Show" in their annual holiday events, the station decided to bring the holidays to him. In a heartwarming surprise, the show's staff surprised Roker at home, singing Christmas carols on his front steps.
The "Today Show," revealed that with the help of his wife, Deborah Roberts, they pulled off the spontaneous gesture. As Roker opened the door, he was completely taken aback by the gesture. The news anchor started to get emotional as his coworkers sang "Jingle Bells." Roker's joyful charisma shined as he joked, "I'm surprised you can do that without a prompter." He continued to express his sincerest gratitude for them coming to surprise him. With tears in his eyes, he shared, "It's been a long, hard slog and I missed you all so, so very much...it's been a long hard slog ... it just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I just thank you so much."
The surprise didn't stop there because the "Today Show" crew sang a remix of the classic Christmas song, "I'll Be Home For Christmas," changing the tune to "Al Be Home For Christmas." Roker couldn't stop smiling and got tearful as they continued to serenade him. The thoughtful holiday cheer was the exact pick-me-up Roker needed during this difficult time.