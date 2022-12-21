Allison Holker Sends Message To Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss In First Social Media Post Since His Death
On December 14, the world's heart broke after learning of the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and the unimaginable pain that his wife, Allison Holker, must be feeling in the aftermath. Holker was the one who sadly confirmed her husband's death in an initial statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she lamented to the publication. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
The two dancers first got together in 2010 after competing against each other on the All-Star season of "So You Think You Can Dance," per Us Magazine. After three years of dating, Boss and Holker wed in 2013. The former "Ellen" DJ adopted Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, and the couple shared children Maddox and Zaia. Boss died just a few days after the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.
After a period of silence, Holker has released another touching tribute to her late husband.
Allison dedicates a message to her 'one and only'
Allison Holker took to social media on December 21 to share a photo and tribute for her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The picture showed the couple sweetly leaning into each other as they smile. "My ONE and ONLY," Holker wrote in her Instagram caption. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."
The comments of the post were flooded with an outpouring of love and support for the mourning wife and mother. "There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it," wrote Boss' former co-executive producer, Ellen DeGeneres. "We love you Ally," fellow dancer Derek Hough commented. "We all have you." The overall sentiment of the many, many commenters was that Boss' substantial fanbase was sending love, thoughts, and prayers to Holker and their three children.
News of Boss' death prompted a bevy of tributes to the late television personality. Better known to his fans as tWitch, Boss first became a prominent television star after coming in second place in Season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance." He later went on to grow his fanbase via eight years on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Sadly, in the aftermath of Boss' death, it was also revealed that he and his wife were originally set to star in a number of upcoming HGTV series.