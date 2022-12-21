Allison Holker Sends Message To Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss In First Social Media Post Since His Death

On December 14, the world's heart broke after learning of the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and the unimaginable pain that his wife, Allison Holker, must be feeling in the aftermath. Holker was the one who sadly confirmed her husband's death in an initial statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she lamented to the publication. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The two dancers first got together in 2010 after competing against each other on the All-Star season of "So You Think You Can Dance," per Us Magazine. After three years of dating, Boss and Holker wed in 2013. The former "Ellen" DJ adopted Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, and the couple shared children Maddox and Zaia. Boss died just a few days after the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

After a period of silence, Holker has released another touching tribute to her late husband.