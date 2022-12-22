Matchmaker Foresees Major Reunions Among 2023 Celebrity Relationship Predictions - Exclusive
We're as obsessed with celebrity relationships as you are, so of course we have thoughts about which of our faves truly belong together and which, well, do not. But predicting the future can be a dangerous game, so Nicki Swift asked a professional to give us their best guesses for which A-Lister makeups, breakups, and shakeups to look out for in the new year.
Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, gave Nicki Swift her expert opinions about which couples she could see getting (back) together and which couples might be on the rocks. She also tells us who we might see walking down the aisle in the next year or so. "When it comes to celeb predictions, there certainly will be some shocking surprises for couple splits as always," Trombetti says, "but I like to focus on the good stuff."
Trust us when we tell you, you are not prepared for the "shocking surprises" Trombetti sees on the horizon.
Susan Trombetti's couples predictions
Matchmaker Susan Trombetti's predictions for new couples in 2023 are surprising, to say the least — because we've seen these couples before. Trombetti isn't weighing in on any of the various fandom-based 'ships floating around the internet, but she does see two high-profile splits who could become even higher-profile makeups. "Tom Brady and Gisele [Bündchen] could reunite," Trombetti says. "That divorce happened very quickly and butted up next to his playing season. He didn't have a lot of time to work on wooing her back, or maybe even analyzing his part," she added. "While I am sure whatever was behind it, especially if it was his unretirement, simmered for years to get to this point, they will get back together and spark rumors of an on-again romance." Trombetti thinks by the end of the football season (it is football, right?), Brady will turn to his ex-wife for support once again, even if the renewed romance only lasts a short time.
The matchmaker is less certain about this one, but she also thinks Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian could give it another go. "They seemed great together, so don't rule it out." Trombetti adds, "I think Kanye [West] put a lot of stress on that relationship along with work commitments. It could go the distance this time." That would put a kibosh on all those rumors that these two were just a publicity stunt.
Is Bennifer 2.0 doomed to fail?
You may want to brace yourself for this one, but our matchmaking expert thinks Bennifer 2.0 isn't long for this world. "These two have issues that will always emerge," matchmaker Susan Trombetti tells Nicki Swift. "The relationship has been a distraction, but after a while, real-life pressures surface and the demons become harder to ignore. For her, he is the one that got away that she was able to win back. It might have taken her 20 years, but she got him back while on the rebound, and that might have healed her ego from the A-Rod split but doesn't bode well for a long-term marriage." For those of you who don't recall, Trombetti is referring to the end of Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez, which came just months before she got back together with Ben Affleck.
If Trombetti sees cracks forming in that relationship, you wouldn't notice from their recent interviews. Of their first breakup almost 20 years ago, Lopez said in November (via Entertainment Tonight), "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die."
Are wedding bells ringing in the future for these couples?
On a happier note, matchmaker Susan Trombetti also tells Nicki Swift that she thinks wedding bells will soon be ringing for two couples: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and Jennifer Garner and John Miller.
Of Jenner and Scott, Trombetti says, "While there have been rumors in the past of breakups, they have managed to weather through it all. I think two children later, they will make the commitment." She adds, "They seem pretty secure in the relationship and have a family, so this will seem like the next likely step for them." And that means the rest of us should start bracing for another Kardashian wedding news cycle immediately.
But while the Kardashians never make a declaration of love without broadcasting it far and wide, Trombetti sees a quieter ceremony in store for Garner. "She is working on her relationship and focused on John Miller. She may have been hesitant, but it's a stable relationship, and the kids are growing up, so she will take the plunge."