Lisa Rinna Provides Insight Into Harry Hamlin's Recovery Process

Lisa Rinna wants everyone to know that her husband, Harry Hamlin, is doing quite alright.

Rinna recently took to Instagram to announce that Hamlin had undergone surgery. While she didn't divulge any details about the state of his state of health, she did say that she was glad to take care of him. "HH had shoulder surgery and I'm his nurse," she wrote at the time. "Pray for him. Truth be told he said I was an excellent nurse. #NotNurseRachett."

Hamlin is usually on top of his health, having previously told the Los Angeles Times that his penchant for adventure keeps his wellness in check. "I like to climb mountains, and every year part of my annual routine, at about this time as a matter of fact, is to go very high up in the High Sierras," he shared. "I've been doing that since the '70s, and you have to be in pretty good shape to strap a 50-pound pack on your back and hike for five days at 10,000 feet." It's unclear whether his love for the outdoors caused his injury, but now his wife-turned-nurse has an update for fans regarding the actor's recovery process.