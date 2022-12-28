Lisa Rinna Provides Insight Into Harry Hamlin's Recovery Process
Lisa Rinna wants everyone to know that her husband, Harry Hamlin, is doing quite alright.
Rinna recently took to Instagram to announce that Hamlin had undergone surgery. While she didn't divulge any details about the state of his state of health, she did say that she was glad to take care of him. "HH had shoulder surgery and I'm his nurse," she wrote at the time. "Pray for him. Truth be told he said I was an excellent nurse. #NotNurseRachett."
Hamlin is usually on top of his health, having previously told the Los Angeles Times that his penchant for adventure keeps his wellness in check. "I like to climb mountains, and every year part of my annual routine, at about this time as a matter of fact, is to go very high up in the High Sierras," he shared. "I've been doing that since the '70s, and you have to be in pretty good shape to strap a 50-pound pack on your back and hike for five days at 10,000 feet." It's unclear whether his love for the outdoors caused his injury, but now his wife-turned-nurse has an update for fans regarding the actor's recovery process.
Lisa Rinna dances to celebrate Harry Hamlin's speedy recovery
Lisa Rinna seems to be in high spirits now that Harry Hamlin is on his road to full recovery.
In a video shared across her social media presence, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star pranced around her husband with glee while the "L.A. Law" actor remained seated in a chair feigning nonchalance. Not once did he look up to his wife. Instead, he appeared to "read" the book he was holding upside-down. Ha! These two! "Day 12 after my patient's shoulder surgery," Rinna penned. "He's doing well!" Fans are equally glad that he's doing well, too. "So glad he's doing good," one fan commented, while another commended Rinna's "nursing" skills. "Your patient looks very good! good TLC Lisa," they wrote.
We're happy to know that Hamlin is on the mend! After all, he's not the biggest fan of going under the knife. When asked if he'd gotten surgery to maintain his youthful look, he claimed his appearance was all natural. "S***, no. I've never done anything like that," he explained to Interview Magazine. "I don't take any supplements. I started taking vitamins maybe a month ago. I got a bottle of Centrum Silver, and I've taken four or five of those." Bless us with your genes, Hamlin!