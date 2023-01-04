Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Blasts Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't seem to catch a break. It seems that everything the couple says and does comes under fire from all angles. There's Piers Morgan's disdain for Meghan that's never-ending and very vocal, added to the media furor and outrage over Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. That's without even mentioning the criticism over their multi-million dollar documentary deal.

Since the offset, Meghan and Harry's slate of Netflix productions has proved problematic. Page Six reports that they were forced to make "a dramatic U-turn" and were left scrabbling to edit their first docuseries following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The show covers the couple's relationship and their tumultuous time within the royal family. A source told the news outlet that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, were "keen to take out or downplay" a lot of the content they'd filmed following the queen's passing, originally trying to push the premiere date back from December 2022, but it eventually went forward with its original release.

Meanwhile, their latest project has been slammed by none other than Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Nikola Mandela. Per Netflix, "Live to Lead" is about "leaders committed to making a difference in the world." According to the New York Post, Meghan and Harry have said the docuseries was "inspired by Nelson Mandela," and Nikola is reportedly unhappy about this. In fact, Nelson's granddaughter is blasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their new production, and she's not mincing words about the Sussexes.