RHOP Star Ashley Darby Confirms Sad Fate Of Her Romance With Summer House's Luke Gulbranson

On Sunday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Ashley Darby appeared as a guest following a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." After Cohen asked Darby for an update on her blossoming relationship with Luke Gulbranson, she confirmed that they are "not romantically involved anymore." Darby went on to explain, "My life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine. I'm going through a very difficult situation. Luke was a trooper." Of course, Darby is referring to her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband Michael Darby. The housewife shared some of the challenges on Season 7 of "RHOP," including her search for a new property (via Bravo).

Thankfully, Ashley and Gulbranson's relationship seems to have ended on amicable terms. While Gulbranson has yet to comment, Ashley had only positive things to say. She expanded on their fling, saying, "I met his whole family. They were amazing, I fell in love with them." She also credited the relationship with restoring her confidence and stressed that she's still open to finding love even if their crossover romance didn't work out. "I am newly single and this is my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl. And I love to love and I love to be loved. Give me all the love!" Perhaps clearer skies are ahead for her in "RHOP" Season 8.