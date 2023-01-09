RHOP Star Ashley Darby Confirms Sad Fate Of Her Romance With Summer House's Luke Gulbranson
You may think you know her story, but there's always a plot twist. All eyes were on Ashley Darby ahead of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 7, as she announced her separation from her husband, Michael Darby, in 2022. The housewife confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "It's been nearly 8 magical years," and gave a longer exclusive statement to Bravo's Daily Dish. The Darbys' marriage was frequent fodder for "RHOP" storylines, from their age difference to their now-defunct Australian restaurant Oz to a major scandal when a cameraman for the show accused Michael of inappropriate touching. However, Ashley has remained a fan favorite through it all due to her bubbly personality, viral TikTok dances, and young sons, Dylan and Dean.
Ashley seemed to be turning over a new leaf in October 2022, when she was spotted getting cozy with "Summer House" cast member Luke Gulbranson throughout the BravoCon weekend. At the time, she told Page Six, "We've exchanged numbers, so I'm definitely down to see what this is all about. He's someone I definitely see myself having fun with." The pair became the buzz of the Bravo-verse for their chemistry and crossover potential and remained in touch for months afterward. However, unfortunately for fans, the new reality it-couple's fling isn't going the distance after all.
Ashley Darby says she and Luke Gulbranson are no longer together
On Sunday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Ashley Darby appeared as a guest following a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." After Cohen asked Darby for an update on her blossoming relationship with Luke Gulbranson, she confirmed that they are "not romantically involved anymore." Darby went on to explain, "My life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine. I'm going through a very difficult situation. Luke was a trooper." Of course, Darby is referring to her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband Michael Darby. The housewife shared some of the challenges on Season 7 of "RHOP," including her search for a new property (via Bravo).
Thankfully, Ashley and Gulbranson's relationship seems to have ended on amicable terms. While Gulbranson has yet to comment, Ashley had only positive things to say. She expanded on their fling, saying, "I met his whole family. They were amazing, I fell in love with them." She also credited the relationship with restoring her confidence and stressed that she's still open to finding love even if their crossover romance didn't work out. "I am newly single and this is my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl. And I love to love and I love to be loved. Give me all the love!" Perhaps clearer skies are ahead for her in "RHOP" Season 8.