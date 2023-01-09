Buffalo Bills Announce Damar Hamlin's Release From The Hospital

Damar Hamlin is going home. On January 9, 2023, he jumped on Twitter to confirm the wonderful news that he was leaving the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," he tweeted. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

People were absolutely thrilled. "My heart is so happy you made it brother," one fan wrote. "You should know that you have inspired more good into this world than you probably realize. Keep being you and stay strong." Another person replied, "best tweet i've ever read tbh." Another wrote, "To think it's only been 1 week is unimaginable. You United the Country in many ways that we haven't seen for a long time. Hope we see you coming out that tunnel soon to just say hi to [Bills Mafia] and your brothers!"

The Buffalo Bills also shared the happy news on behalf of the UC Medical Center. "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," they tweeted. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery." This is such happy news after a harrowing experience for Hamlin.