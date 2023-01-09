Buffalo Bills Announce Damar Hamlin's Release From The Hospital
There's big news for Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills who collapsed on the field on January 2, 2023. The Bills were playing the Cincinnati Bengals when Hamlin was struck in the chest and suffered cardiac arrest. His team released a statement at the time. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," they told AP News. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition." Hamlin's on-field medical treatment was complicated, but the NFL's handling of it proved to be correct. They opted to stop the game and announced that it would not be resumed.
Despite the tragic incident, Hamlin has made an incredible recovery and has been active on social media from his hospital bed. Outside of the hospital, his team has been active in showing their support. At their first game back after his injury, the Bills rushed out on the field carrying flags with Hamlin's number 3 and honoring him before they played. After all this, Hamlin is leaving the hospital and returning to Buffalo.
Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin is going home. On January 9, 2023, he jumped on Twitter to confirm the wonderful news that he was leaving the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," he tweeted. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"
People were absolutely thrilled. "My heart is so happy you made it brother," one fan wrote. "You should know that you have inspired more good into this world than you probably realize. Keep being you and stay strong." Another person replied, "best tweet i've ever read tbh." Another wrote, "To think it's only been 1 week is unimaginable. You United the Country in many ways that we haven't seen for a long time. Hope we see you coming out that tunnel soon to just say hi to [Bills Mafia] and your brothers!"
The Buffalo Bills also shared the happy news on behalf of the UC Medical Center. "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," they tweeted. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery." This is such happy news after a harrowing experience for Hamlin.