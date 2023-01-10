Kaley Cuoco Can't Hide Her Love For Tom Pelphrey At 2023 Golden Globes Ahead Of Daughter's Arrival
This past October, actor Kaley Cuoco — who's best known for "The Big Bang Theory" — announced that she was expecting her first child with fellow actor and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco captioned her Instagram post. "I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!" Cuoco's surprise pregnancy news came just four months after she finalized her divorce from her second husband, Karl Cook, per People, which she initiated in September 2021.
Cuoco's exact due date is unknown; however, she revealed in November 2022 that she was already "'halfway' through her pregnancy," per People. Cuoco's baby shower occurred on January 7, suggesting that her due date is just around the corner. Fortunately, Cuoco and Pelphrey pulled out all of the stops for their, special moment, including hiring a live band and using 400 drones to spell out "Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023" (via PopSugar). "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," wrote Cuoco of the event on Instagram. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."
And while it's unclear if anything will ever top Cuoco's "magical" baby shower, she and Pelphrey also had a memorable, PDA-filled night at the Golden Globes.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey share a kiss on the red carpet
Kaley Cuoco — who's nominated for a Golden Globe for "Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series" for her work on "The Flight Attendant" — stepped out for the awards show on January 10. In 2021, Cuoco lost the same category to Catherine O'Hara, per USA Today, then drowned her sorrows in pizza and wine. And while pizza could be on the menu for Cuoco tonight, she'll probably skip the wine.
In any case, Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey appear to be enjoying themselves. Ahead of the broadcast, she and Pelphrey stopped by the red carpet and definitely turned a few heads in the process. Not only did Cuoco and Pelphrey dress the part, wearing a gorgeous lavender dress and stately white tuxedo, respectively, per People, they also treated photographers to an adorable display by sharing a sweet smooch. Cuoco also took several photos alone, including one particularly adorable shot where she smiles brightly while embracing her baby bump.