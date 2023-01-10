Kaley Cuoco Can't Hide Her Love For Tom Pelphrey At 2023 Golden Globes Ahead Of Daughter's Arrival

This past October, actor Kaley Cuoco — who's best known for "The Big Bang Theory" — announced that she was expecting her first child with fellow actor and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco captioned her Instagram post. "I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!" Cuoco's surprise pregnancy news came just four months after she finalized her divorce from her second husband, Karl Cook, per People, which she initiated in September 2021.

Cuoco's exact due date is unknown; however, she revealed in November 2022 that she was already "'halfway' through her pregnancy," per People. Cuoco's baby shower occurred on January 7, suggesting that her due date is just around the corner. Fortunately, Cuoco and Pelphrey pulled out all of the stops for their, special moment, including hiring a live band and using 400 drones to spell out "Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023" (via PopSugar). "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," wrote Cuoco of the event on Instagram. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

And while it's unclear if anything will ever top Cuoco's "magical" baby shower, she and Pelphrey also had a memorable, PDA-filled night at the Golden Globes.