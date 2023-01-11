Tori Spelling Gushes Over Family Time With Dean McDermott Amid Swirling Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship has been anything but easy. The couple married in 2006 and welcomed five children together, per People. While they have had some amazing moments together, they also faced their share of rocky ones.

According to People, rumors began circulating in 2013 that Spelling and McDermott were on the verge of calling it quits. The actor quickly put those rumors to rest. Spelling said, "It's just sad that our actual happiness would probably be deemed boring ... He has stood by me during the good times and held my hand through the darkest moments of my life." However, not long after Spelling shared this statement, McDermott revealed he had cheated on the actor. In the years to follow, the couple worked hard to keep the love they had for one another alive.

Things seemed to be going well for the two until rumors once again began swirling that the couple's marriage was in trouble. This came after Spelling shared with Jeff Lewis Live that they were not sleeping in the same bed. Spelling said, "Right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed." The divorce speculation only grew when the actor was spotted outside of a lawyer's office, per Page Six. McDermott was also noticeably absent from the family's 2021 holiday card, which Spelling posted to Instagram. This seemed to confirmed to fans that the couple had parted ways, but it turns out that isn't the case.