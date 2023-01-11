Tori Spelling Gushes Over Family Time With Dean McDermott Amid Swirling Divorce Rumors
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship has been anything but easy. The couple married in 2006 and welcomed five children together, per People. While they have had some amazing moments together, they also faced their share of rocky ones.
According to People, rumors began circulating in 2013 that Spelling and McDermott were on the verge of calling it quits. The actor quickly put those rumors to rest. Spelling said, "It's just sad that our actual happiness would probably be deemed boring ... He has stood by me during the good times and held my hand through the darkest moments of my life." However, not long after Spelling shared this statement, McDermott revealed he had cheated on the actor. In the years to follow, the couple worked hard to keep the love they had for one another alive.
Things seemed to be going well for the two until rumors once again began swirling that the couple's marriage was in trouble. This came after Spelling shared with Jeff Lewis Live that they were not sleeping in the same bed. Spelling said, "Right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed." The divorce speculation only grew when the actor was spotted outside of a lawyer's office, per Page Six. McDermott was also noticeably absent from the family's 2021 holiday card, which Spelling posted to Instagram. This seemed to confirmed to fans that the couple had parted ways, but it turns out that isn't the case.
Tori Spelling's sweet family dinner with Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling seems to be telling fans that she and Dean McDermot's relationship is going well with her latest Instagram post. The actor posted a sweet photo that included all her children and McDermott as they enjoyed a family dinner together. Spelling said, "A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast." She continued to thank the chef and restaurant for the amazing meal they created for her and her family. She said, "And, because of the unique flavor combos it prompted really great family conversations which we love when food is so thought and taste provoking our kiddos don't even miss their devices." It's clear that Spelling's focus is on her family, and not the rumors that continue to circulate about her marriage.
And although Spelling never directly addressed the rumors, McDermott has talked about the speculation in the past. In November 2022, he shared with The U.S. Sun how his and Spelling's relationship was going. He said, "Everything is amazing. Everything's great. We're having a lot of fun." McDermott also revealed the two were gearing up for the holidays and shared they had plans to spend time with some of their neighbors. He then joked, "I'm sorry I'm off the market, ladies. I'm so sorry." So, despite what people may be saying, it appears that these two are in it for the long haul.