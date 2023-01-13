Lisa Marie Presley Had A Major Unfinished Project Before Her Death

Leading up to her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley had plans for a project revealing details about her fascinating life. The singer-songwriter passed away on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, as reported by People. Lisa Marie was born to Elvis and Priscilla Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968 and was 9 when her father passed away, per Biography. Back in 2003, Lisa Marie discussed what Elvis was like as a father in a CNN interview with Larry King, describing the King of Rock and Roll as [0:06] "very adoring, very sweet" toward her. "I knew that he was crazy about me," Presley said.

Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson in 1994, but the couple had gone their separate ways by 1996. In 2003, Lisa Marie talked to Diane Sawyer of ABC News about falling for the King of Pop. "When [Jackson] wants to lock into you, when he wants to intrigue you or capture you, or you know, whatever he wants to do with you, he can do it," Lisa Marie said. "I fell into this whole, 'You poor, sweet, misunderstood man, I'm going to save you.' ... I fell in love with him." More recently, it was announced that Lisa Marie would be divulging further information related to intimate memories from her personal life.