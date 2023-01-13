Lisa Marie Presley Had A Major Unfinished Project Before Her Death
Leading up to her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley had plans for a project revealing details about her fascinating life. The singer-songwriter passed away on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, as reported by People. Lisa Marie was born to Elvis and Priscilla Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968 and was 9 when her father passed away, per Biography. Back in 2003, Lisa Marie discussed what Elvis was like as a father in a CNN interview with Larry King, describing the King of Rock and Roll as [0:06] "very adoring, very sweet" toward her. "I knew that he was crazy about me," Presley said.
Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson in 1994, but the couple had gone their separate ways by 1996. In 2003, Lisa Marie talked to Diane Sawyer of ABC News about falling for the King of Pop. "When [Jackson] wants to lock into you, when he wants to intrigue you or capture you, or you know, whatever he wants to do with you, he can do it," Lisa Marie said. "I fell into this whole, 'You poor, sweet, misunderstood man, I'm going to save you.' ... I fell in love with him." More recently, it was announced that Lisa Marie would be divulging further information related to intimate memories from her personal life.
Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly writing a tell-all book about Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson before she passed away
Lisa Marie Presley was penning a page-turning book detailing her relationships with her father, Elvis Presley, and her ex-husband, Michael Jackson, before her death. RadarOnline reported on January 13 that, in the months prior to her passing, Lisa Marie had been writing the memoir and including information that would "expose details" about Elvis and Jackson.
Previously, Page Six wrote in 2019 that Gallery Books was to pay Lisa Marie somewhere between $3 and $4 million for the tell-all. The news outlet said the memoir would be "a bombshell," and a source revealed that it also "promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis."
In 2021, OK! Magazine spoke to an insider about what the book would consist of. The source stated that Elvis, Jackson, and another ex of Lisa Marie's, Nicolas Cage, would all be talked about. They then said that readers could expect Lisa Marie to discuss the love she and her father shared. "[Lisa Marie] didn't see the dark side of Elvis — everything that went on behind the glitz and glamour. All she knew was her dad loved her, and she loved him," the insider said. Regarding Lisa Marie's past marriage to Jackson, the source noted that "their union wasn't perfect." They added, "Life hasn't been easy for [Lisa Marie]. But there's light at the end of the tunnel."