How Did Lisa Marie Presley End Up In So Much Debt?

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died at age 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 12. TMZ reported that, just hours before her death, she was discovered non-responsive by her housekeeper. Upon paramedics' arrival, they were able to revive her from "full arrest" before transporting her to the hospital. With mother Priscilla spotted rushing to her daughter's side, it was declared that evening the rocker had died. In a statement to People, Priscilla confirmed her daughter's death, calling Lisa Marie "the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

With the cause of her cardiac arrest still unknown, fans are still shocked as they mourn, given that Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10. Supporting Baz Luhrmann's biopic on her father, "Elvis," she got visibly choked up watching Austin Butler accept his "Best Actor" trophy for portraying the King.

Survived by daughters, Riley Keough and twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Lockwood, Lisa Marie is the sole heir to her father's trust. It may surprise you, then, to learn that the singer-songwriter was deep in millions of dollars of debt upon her death.