Lisa Marie Presley's Death May Lead To A Sad Fate For Graceland

Upon Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death on January 12, she left behind three children — Riley Keough, her eldest daughter, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and twins Finley and Harper from her marriage to Michael Lockwood, per Today. Finley and Harper are 14 years old, and Riley is in her early 30s (via Today). Presley's only son, Benjamin Keough, tragically preceded her in death in 2020 when he died by suicide. Despite this heartbreaking loss, Presley believed they'd be connected forever as she and Benjamin had matching Celtic eternity knot tattoos to symbolize their eternal bond, per an Instagram post from the 54-year-old.

Presley once told Healthy Living Magazine that her parenting style was very protective and that her kids all enjoyed being very close to her, like best friends. "I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective," she told the magazine. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy." Given that Presley was the sole heir to her father, Elvis Presley's, home and legacy, Graceland, many have been wondering what's going to happen now that Lisa Marie has sadly passed away.

