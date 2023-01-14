Sharon Osbourne Gives Her Honest Opinion Of Lisa Marie Presley's Life

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, at age 54, after a brief hospitalization for cardiac arrest. TMZ first broke the news after Presley was found unresponsive in her home by her housekeeper, who was assisted by her ex-husband, Danny Keough. He performed CPR until a medical emergency team arrived. Presley's death has re-focused a spotlight on her own career, as well as her relationship with the legacy of her father, Elvis Presley. She will be buried at Graceland, the famous family home once owned by her father. Despite inheriting her father's fortune, Lisa Marie was facing major financial struggles ahead of her death and was in substantial debt; it's precisely because of this debt that Graceland itself might not stay under the Presley name for long. It may have to be sold to consolidate the deficit.

Lisa Marie's tragic death has also brought to light much of the tragedy in her life, and Sharon Osbourne is one of many celebrities to come forward and speak about Lisa Marie's tough life — from losing her father at age 9 to losing her own son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, per TMZ. It wasn't an easy time for Lisa Marie, and Osbourne recognized this.