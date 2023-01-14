Sharon Osbourne Gives Her Honest Opinion Of Lisa Marie Presley's Life
Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, at age 54, after a brief hospitalization for cardiac arrest. TMZ first broke the news after Presley was found unresponsive in her home by her housekeeper, who was assisted by her ex-husband, Danny Keough. He performed CPR until a medical emergency team arrived. Presley's death has re-focused a spotlight on her own career, as well as her relationship with the legacy of her father, Elvis Presley. She will be buried at Graceland, the famous family home once owned by her father. Despite inheriting her father's fortune, Lisa Marie was facing major financial struggles ahead of her death and was in substantial debt; it's precisely because of this debt that Graceland itself might not stay under the Presley name for long. It may have to be sold to consolidate the deficit.
Lisa Marie's tragic death has also brought to light much of the tragedy in her life, and Sharon Osbourne is one of many celebrities to come forward and speak about Lisa Marie's tough life — from losing her father at age 9 to losing her own son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, per TMZ. It wasn't an easy time for Lisa Marie, and Osbourne recognized this.
Sharon Osbourne called Lisa Marie Presley's life 'really tragic'
While speaking on "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne went over the challenging trajectory of Lisa Marie Presley's life. "It's terribly hard... and she tried to make it in the music industry, she's had four failed marriages, I just think she was a tortured little soul," Osbourne said. Osbourne was referring to Presley's marriages to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood, per People. Referring to the death of Benjamin Keough, Osbourne added "She was very, very sweet. A very nice lady and I think her only joy was her children... and then when she lost her son... she's had a really tragic life. Really tragic."
Both Presley and her mother, Priscilla, were members of the Church of Scientology, per Us Weekly, and Priscilla allegedly felt like it was a stabilizing presence in her daughter's life. However, they both ended up leaving the church. Osbourne mentioned Presley's time with that religion and didn't have many good things to say about it. "And Scientology, that didn't do much for her except take her money, and she eventually left. But you could tell by that she's searching, searching for some serenity... it is tragic," she noted. As far as Osbourne could see, Presley did not have an easy life and spent it looking for answers.