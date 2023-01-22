Devastating Moments From Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral

The entertainment world was rocked by news of the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on January 12. The singer was just 54 when she died in a Los Angeles hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest. People reported that when first responders arrived at the scene, Lisa Marie was non-responsive. But, after performing CPR, paramedics managed to detect a faint pulse. Lisa Marie was immediately dispatched to the nearest hospital, but sadly, it was too late to save her.

Lisa Marie left behind three children in addition to her mother, Priscilla Presley. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla announced in a statement. Lisa Marie was 9 when her father, Elvis Presley, died in 1977, also from heart-related issues. The New York Times reported the 42-year-old rock 'n' roll legend's death was caused by cardiac arrhythmia. Priscilla and Elvis had divorced four years prior, but they'd remained close. She was devastated and heartbroken by her ex-husband's unexpected and untimely passing (via Today). However, the death of a child involves insurmountable levels of grief that no mother should have to face.

Still, that's exactly what Priscilla had to do on January 22 as Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to her father and son at the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. She gave a heartbreaking eulogy that was just one of the many devastating moments from Lisa Marie Presley's funeral.