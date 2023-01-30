Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Debut Their Daughter At An Important Family Event

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's adorable daughter, Malti Marie, came to support her dad for an important career milestone, and it just so happened to be her first-ever public debut.

It was almost exactly a year ago when Jonas and Chopra announced that they had welcomed a daughter. On Instagram, they released a joint statement, saying how "overjoyed" they were to have their new bundle of joy via surrogate. "We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple wrote at the time. Months later, they revealed that Malti had to spend over a hundred days in the NICU before going home and that the months leading up to her arriving at the Jonas household were "challenging."

It didn't come as a surprise, then, that the couple was incredibly protective of their daughter. They would rarely post her on social media, and in the few times that they did, they made sure to either censor her face or not show it at all. But now that Malti had turned a year old, Jonas and Chopra finally revealed her to the world during a special moment for their family.