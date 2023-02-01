Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Remembered In New Gap Campaign That's Both Heartbreaking And Beautiful

This post contains a brief mention of suicide.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' legacy is enduring with a recent clothing advertisement following his untimely death. Boss died by suicide at the age of 40 in December 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported. The wife of the dancer, DJ, and television personality, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death to People on December 14. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she said in a statement. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

One of Boss' most well-known roles was that of the DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In a December 14 Instagram post, DeGeneres shared her feelings of grief over losing Boss. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres said. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia." After his death, a source told People that Boss and Allison had "multiple shows, brand deals and projects in pre-production" that were to take place in 2023. Now, one of these projects has been revealed to the public.