Gisele Bündchen Isn't The Only Ex Tom Brady Recognized In His Retirement Walk Down Memory Lane
Tom Brady is acknowledging one of his former romantic partners following his retirement announcement. The NFL star shared with followers that he'd be retiring from football through an Instagram post on February 1. "I love my family ... I love my teammates ... I love my friends ... I love my coaches ... I love football ... I love you all ... I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you," the quarterback wrote alongside a video in which he said he's "retiring for good." The post also included a series of images showing Brady with loved ones over the years. Other sports greats then commented on the news. "I'm getting teary eyed watching this. Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world.... Again," Serena Williams wrote. Meanwhile, David Beckham commented, "We love you man."
Since this post, Brady has been displaying more photos of memories he's gathered throughout his career via his Instagram Story. This includes a picture of his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, with children Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack, per Page Six. Jack is Brady's child that he had with a previous partner, whom the football legend has also highlighted on his social media page.
Tom Brady posted an image with Bridget Moynahan and their son
Tom Brady is sharing a recent memory of his ex-partner, actor Bridget Moynahan, and their child after stating that he's retiring. Moynahan and Brady dated for three years prior to their 2006 breakup, as People wrote. The two have one child together, Jack, who was born in 2007, per Us Weekly. As reported by the New York Post, the longtime NFL star is seen posing and smiling beside Moynahan and teenage Jack in a photo posted on Brady's Instagram Story. Brady has additionally shared many other images on his Instagram Story over the last day, including moments with former football opponents and family members.
Some images showed Brady on the football field speaking with players like Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning, and in another picture he was horseback riding on the beach with his three kids. While Moynahan hasn't publicly commented on the retirement, Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, offered kind words to Brady as he made this announcement on social media. "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote.