Gisele Bündchen Isn't The Only Ex Tom Brady Recognized In His Retirement Walk Down Memory Lane

Tom Brady is acknowledging one of his former romantic partners following his retirement announcement. The NFL star shared with followers that he'd be retiring from football through an Instagram post on February 1. "I love my family ... I love my teammates ... I love my friends ... I love my coaches ... I love football ... I love you all ... I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you," the quarterback wrote alongside a video in which he said he's "retiring for good." The post also included a series of images showing Brady with loved ones over the years. Other sports greats then commented on the news. "I'm getting teary eyed watching this. Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world.... Again," Serena Williams wrote. Meanwhile, David Beckham commented, "We love you man."

Since this post, Brady has been displaying more photos of memories he's gathered throughout his career via his Instagram Story. This includes a picture of his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, with children Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack, per Page Six. Jack is Brady's child that he had with a previous partner, whom the football legend has also highlighted on his social media page.