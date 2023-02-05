How Stevie Wonder And Chris Stapleton Synced Up For Their 2023 Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys were packed to the brim with exciting moments. From Viola Davis' EGOT victory, to Shania Twain's wacky red carpet look, to Taylor Swift's support for Harry Styles' Grammy win, the night had social media talking. Of course, the musical performances are the Grammys' bread and butter, with Styles, Lizzo, and a slew of other famous faces rocking the stage. However, the Grammys really shine during the special tribute performances, where musicians across multiple genres come together to put their own spin on classic melodies. That's the role Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson served on February 5.

Wonder first dazzled the crowd with his rendition of "The Way You Do the Things You Do," originally performed by The Temptations. According to Rolling Stone, Wonder's lively, young background singers belonged to the group WanMor — a quartet comprised of Wanya Morris' sons, per Vibe. Then, Wonder was joined by Smokey Robinson as they performed "Tears Of A Clown." And, while the legendary lineup was enough to get excited about, country veteran Chris Stapleton also joined Wonder to sing the latter's 1974 hit "Higher Ground," making the great performance into an extraordinary one — at least if social media's reaction is any indication. But just how did it come to be?