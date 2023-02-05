How Stevie Wonder And Chris Stapleton Synced Up For Their 2023 Grammys Performance
The 2023 Grammys were packed to the brim with exciting moments. From Viola Davis' EGOT victory, to Shania Twain's wacky red carpet look, to Taylor Swift's support for Harry Styles' Grammy win, the night had social media talking. Of course, the musical performances are the Grammys' bread and butter, with Styles, Lizzo, and a slew of other famous faces rocking the stage. However, the Grammys really shine during the special tribute performances, where musicians across multiple genres come together to put their own spin on classic melodies. That's the role Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson served on February 5.
Wonder first dazzled the crowd with his rendition of "The Way You Do the Things You Do," originally performed by The Temptations. According to Rolling Stone, Wonder's lively, young background singers belonged to the group WanMor — a quartet comprised of Wanya Morris' sons, per Vibe. Then, Wonder was joined by Smokey Robinson as they performed "Tears Of A Clown." And, while the legendary lineup was enough to get excited about, country veteran Chris Stapleton also joined Wonder to sing the latter's 1974 hit "Higher Ground," making the great performance into an extraordinary one — at least if social media's reaction is any indication. But just how did it come to be?
Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton led a Tribute to Motown
Motown is the legendary record company we have to thank for hitmakers such as Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and so many more (via Motown Museum). And we can also thank Motown for Wonder's Grammy medley, including his duet with Chris Stapleton. According to Stereo Gum, the soulful Grammy performance was actually an extension of a recent MusiCares gala, where Motown founder and collaborator Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson were honored for their contributions.
And while it's unclear where the decision to add Stapleton into the mix came from, it proved to be a great decision! Stapleton's rich, soulful voice blended effortlessly with Wonder's and took the song to a new level. Wonder and Stapleton didn't just contribute perfect vocals, however. They also lent the performance their instrumental skills, with Wonder playing the keyboard and Stapleton playing his guitar, per The Tennessean, providing a memorable performance that won't soon be forgotten.
Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton are the duo fans didn't know they needed
Naturally, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton's performance has been well-received across social media. However, internet users seem especially impressed by Wonder and Stapleton's contributions. "I did not have Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton performing Higher Ground on my #Grammys2023 Bingo card but, yeeeees!!!" tweeted one excited fan. "The King of All Music Stevie Wonder jamming with Chris Stapleton was A MOMENT. Fantastic. 10s across the board" tweeted another fan, while pointing out Berry Gordy's delight from the audience. Another Grammy viewer applauded the show's decision to pair up Wonder and Stapleton. "Bro! I don't know whose idea it was to put Chris Stapleton on this stage with Stevie Wonder! But THAT was PHENOMENAL! Love love love! And those four young men singing background, so amazing! And the OG Smokie Robinson still smooooth! Congrats to him and Barry Gordy!," tweeted the fan.
"Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton singing 'Higher Ground' together was such a great choice," tweeted another fan. But this only scratches the surface of the positive responses, with one fan making a rather interesting observation. "I think the way black people really love Chris Stapleton is so hilarious lmao. #GRAMMYs," tweeted the user.