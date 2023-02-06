Aaron Carter's Exclusion From The 2023 Grammys Is The Latest Chapter Of His Tragic Story

This article includes mention of drug use.

Just months after TMZ broke the news of singer Aaron Carter's tragic death, yet another chapter has been added to his heartbreaking story. That is, exclusion from the 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" video tribute to stars who died over the last year.

As fans of Aaron know, the singer faced a number of struggles leading up to what his family recently told TMZ was a suspected overdose. In the days after his passing, a number of his loved ones touched on that. Taking to Instagram, his brother, Backstreet Boys alum Nick Carter, wrote a touching tribute, wishing him "the peace you could never find here on earth." Aaron's ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff shared similar sentiments in a vulnerable tribute of her own, writing, "I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world." As devastated as his family was, however, they soon found a way to honor his legacy, through a partnership with children's mental health awareness organization, On Our Sleeves, per Entertainment Tonight.

That said, the 2023 Grammys became a site of yet another instance where his legacy was overlooked by the industry. While a number of late stars were featured in the "In Memoriam" video montage, as TMZ pointed out, Aaron's picture was notably missing. Unsurprisingly, both fans and loved ones alike were quick to point out that this was another blow to the late singer.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).