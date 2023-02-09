Tom Schwartz Doesn't See Marriage In His Future After Katie Maloney Divorce

Tying the knot again may not be in the cards for reality TV personality Tom Schwartz. People reported that the "Vanderpump Rules" star wed one of his castmates from the show, Katie Maloney, in a Northern California ceremony back in 2016. This followed a 2015 proposal from Schwartz. It was later revealed by Us Weekly that this first ceremony wasn't legal, and the two made their marriage official with a Las Vegas wedding in 2019.

Prior to the Vegas wedding, in November 2018 Schwartz spoke with People and shared that he and Maloney were in a great stage in their relationship. "I haven't messed it up yet," Schwartz said of his union with Maloney. "We're still going strong. Everything is great, we're more in love than we've ever been." Sadly, this phase didn't last, and the couple announced their separation via Instagram and finalized their divorce in 2022.

In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maloney stated that she may tie the knot in the future, but doesn't believe she'd go through with a formal ceremony again. "If I met somebody and they were like, 'That's really what I want,' I'd be like, 'Sure,'" Maloney said. "But ... the whole wedding thing, that's hard to picture myself doing [again] ... That I don't think I would do again." Now, Schwartz is stating his thoughts on remarrying one day.