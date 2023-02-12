The Troubling Experience That Drove Alicia Silverstone To Go Vegan

Alicia Silverstone made the choice to go vegan years after witnessing a saddening scenario. The "Clueless" star talked to Brightly in June 2021 and offered tips for adhering to a plant-based diet. These included the pointers of trying vegan substitutes like dairy-free cheese and making vegan meals for get-togethers with loved ones and friends. The performer stated that this diet plan is not always easy, but is ultimately satisfying. "It takes work, and it takes practice, but it's really worthy," Silverstone said. "And celebrating every little step in the right direction is massive."

In recent years, Silverstone revealed to Food & Wine that although it was inspired by her affection for animals, her vegan diet has also offered her health benefits. "I adopted this diet for the animals, but the biggest surprise was how amazing I felt!" she said. "I ditched my asthma inhaler, stopped my weekly allergy shots, lost weight, and had a new glow from my skin and hair. I felt incredible from having more energy and balanced out moods." Silverstone then added, "This way of eating transformed me." Her journey with meat-free and dairy-free eating began following witnessing a devastating moment.