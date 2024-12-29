President Jimmy Carter died on December 29, 2024, at age 100. His son, James E. Carter III, revealed that he passed away at home. According to The New York Times, Carter suffered multiple health issues during the years leading to his death, including numerous falls and "a bout with the skin cancer melanoma, which spread to his liver and brain."

"I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace, and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words," the president's grandson, Senator Jason Carter, tweeted on February 18th, along with The Carter Center's announcement that the 39th President of the United States had entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," their statement reads. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," they concluded.

USA Today reports that following the death of President George H.W. Bush in November 2018, Carter became the longest-living president in U.S. history. In addition, Jimmy Carter outlived every other U.S. President after leaving office. And Carter's life after the White House was almost as busy as his presidency had been.