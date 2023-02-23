Everything We Know About Alec Baldwin's Not Guilty Plea In Rust Shooting Case

It's been hard to keep up with all of the details of the "Rust" shooting since a lot has transpired since the incident took place in October of 2021. While Alec Baldwin was on the film set, he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a bullet from a prop gun, which he thought was loaded with dummy rounds. The single bullet struck and killed Hutchins, and it also grazed director Joel Souza. Fortunately, Souza recovered from his injuries.

In February 2022, Fox News reported that Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and several other parties for punitive damages. But, a few months later, Matthew dropped the lawsuit against Baldwin as well as the armorer on set and the production company. "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of 'Rust,' including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Matthew said in a statement.

Baldwin's legal woes, however, are far from over. The New Mexico District Attorney charged Baldwin and armorer Hannah Guiterrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023. The charges were downgraded the following month with the firearm enhancement charge being dropped. This means that instead of the possibility of five years in prison, Baldwin is looking at a maximum sentence of 18 months if he's convicted. Now, Baldwin has entered a plea.