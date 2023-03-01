Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Ongoing Health Issues

It's been a tough road for Justin Bieber as he continues to deal with the aftermath of a serious diagnosis. The global pop star has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss. After postponing a few dates in his highly-anticipated "Justice World Tour," Bieber shared some scary details about his health.

In June, the singer posted a video on Instagram. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he told fans in the video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face," Bieber continued, stating that his body was telling him to "slow down." He added, "I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Amid the health issues, a source told Us Weekly that Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, had been an "absolute rock" for the singer as he navigated the illness. "She's by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family," the insider added. According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome results from shingles (the same virus as chickenpox) affecting nerves in a person's face.

Bieber resumed some European tour dates, but now, he's calling it quits again.