Justin Bieber's Party Favors Seemingly Hint At Wife Hailey's Feud (& He's Not On Team Selena)

It's 2023, but celebrity feuds are still alive and well. The latest is the ongoing Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama, which didn't come out of the blue. Gomez's prior up-and-down relationship with Hailey's husband Justin is basically pop culture lore, and when Justin wed Hailey, she received lots of online hate from Selenators. You might think things would have quieted down since the Biebers' 2018 wedding, but social media videos from Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey have hinted otherwise.

In January, a TikTok video from Kendall, Hailey, and their friend Justine Skye appeared to be body-shaming Gomez, though the trio denied it. Then, when Gomez dethroned Kylie as the most-followed woman on Instagram, Kylie and Hailey posted Instagram Stories poking fun at Gomez's eyebrows, per Yahoo. Gomez made waves of her own by unearthing an old video of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," the "Wolves" singer wrote in response (via Teen Vogue).

It's all very Mean Girls-esque, and flies in the face of the solidarity that Gomez and Hailey presented when they posed for pics at the Academy Museum Gala in October. In fact, things have gotten so out of hand that Gomez announced a short hiatus from social media, writing, "I'm too old for this." Now, Justin has gotten involved with some very telling party favors.