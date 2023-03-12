Every Allusion Miley Cyrus Makes To Liam Hemsworth On Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation" has just been released, prompting the beginning of endless summer speculation — especially when it comes to the easter eggs in her tracks that may or may not be about her ex, Liam Hemsworth.
Cyrus is no stranger to weaving her experiences into her songs. In 2020, she released a track titled "WTF Do I Know?" which she later admitted was about her feelings regarding her split from Hemsworth. "You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I and I don't even miss you," the lyrics read. During an interview with Howard Stern, she elaborated on her word choices, stating that she wanted to express her fleeting feelings. "Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier," she shared. "Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don't."
Now Cyrus has released another album of bangers, led by the top-charting single "Flowers," which pretty much everyone knows is about Hemsworth at this point. But how about the rest of the tracks?
Muddy Feet may have been about Liam Hemsworth's alleged cheating
If there's one thing to know about Miley Cyrus, it's that she never minces her words — not even in her songs. In the track "Muddy Feet," the former "Hannah Montana" star alludes to a former lover cheating on her. "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/ Now I know why you've been closing the curtains/ Get the f*** out of my house," she sings.
It is worth noting that when Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their relationship in 2019, rumors began circulating online that Hemsworth had cheated on Cyrus. However, the singer took the time to dispel these rumors, stating they were baseless. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she tweeted. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
Miley Cyrus sings about playing pretend
In the song "Rose Colored Lenses," Miley Cyrus sings about staying in a relationship where both parties pretend like everything is fine and dandy. "We could stay like this forever, lost in wonderland / With our head above the clouds, falling stupid like we're kids / Wearing rose-colored lenses, let's just play pretend," she belts. And it checks out, as after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus admitted she got hitched in an attempt to save what was left of their house that burned down in Malibu: the two of them. "As you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself," she told Rolling Stone. "I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."
Did Liam Hemsworth refuse to take accountability for their failed marriage?
Since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split, Cyrus has been vocal about what transpired between the two — the complete opposite of what Hemsworth had done, which was to say — well — nothing. In the song "Jaded," the singer-actor sings about what we could only assume is Hemsworth's refusal to take accountability and how he "took it too far." The lyrics read: "You're not even willing to look at your part / Just jump in the car and head down to thе bar 'til you blurry / You don't know when to stop, so you take it too far / And I don't know where you are and I'm left in the dark 'til I'm worried.
True enough, when they parted ways, Hemsworth only had one thing to say: "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he wrote on Instagram about their divorce.
Miley Cyrus' love may not have been enough for Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus previously expressed disdain over the idea of being the "typical" wife. In an Elle Magazine feature, the singer explained why she doesn't think she fits into the "stereotypical wife" role. "I don't even like that word," she dished. "I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner? 'Husband and wife' sounds like a cigarette commercial from the '50s to me."
Then again, in the song "Wildcard," she croons about letting go of her principles in order to please her partner, and even that isn't good enough. "Do you wanna play house? I could be your wife / Go and meet your mom in a dress too tight," Cyrus sings. "I love when you hold me / But loving you is never enough."
The lyrics to Flowers mirror the song Liam Hemsworth once dedicated to Miley Cyrus
Everything about "Endless Summer Vacation" doesn't seem to be a coincidence because, for one, the lead single "Flowers" was dropped right on Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday. For another, observant fans pointed out that the lyrics in the chorus mirror "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars, the same song Hemsworth reportedly once dedicated to his ex-wife.
"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / See things you don't understand," she sings in the track. "I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand / I can love me better than you can." If that's not considered a direct jab at Hemsworth, we don't know what is!