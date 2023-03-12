Every Allusion Miley Cyrus Makes To Liam Hemsworth On Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation" has just been released, prompting the beginning of endless summer speculation — especially when it comes to the easter eggs in her tracks that may or may not be about her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus is no stranger to weaving her experiences into her songs. In 2020, she released a track titled "WTF Do I Know?" which she later admitted was about her feelings regarding her split from Hemsworth. "You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I and I don't even miss you," the lyrics read. During an interview with Howard Stern, she elaborated on her word choices, stating that she wanted to express her fleeting feelings. "Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier," she shared. "Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don't."

Now Cyrus has released another album of bangers, led by the top-charting single "Flowers," which pretty much everyone knows is about Hemsworth at this point. But how about the rest of the tracks?