Oscars Showrunner Discloses Why Lady Gaga Opted For A Stripped-Down Live Performance

Lady Gaga has always been known for her over-the-top looks on and off the red carpet, but she surprised everyone at the 2023 Academy Awards when she appeared on stage make-up-free and in casual attire.

The "Bloody Mary" singer was up for Best Original Song at the awards show for "Hold My Hand," which was featured on "Top Gun: Maverick." She took the stage to deliver a powerful performance of the track, telling the audience that the song was "deeply personal" for her. "I think we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need heroes sometimes," she said. "There's heroes all around us, in unassuming places. But you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

Gaga — who once showed up to the MTV VMAs wearing a dress made of raw meat — was donning a regal gown from Versace before the show kicked off. But come performance time, her updo transformed into a simple french braid, her face void of even a stitch of makeup, and her outfit was only composed of a tee, jeans, and sneakers. According to the Oscars showrunner, appearing casual was a deliberate choice by Mother Monster.