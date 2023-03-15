Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested On Troubling Charge
Todd Chrisley's son Kyle Chrisley has landed in some serious legal trouble. Since 2014, reality TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the hit series "Chrisley Know's Best." Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the USA show follows Todd and his wife, Julie, as they navigate day-to-day life with their children. While the Chrisleys have gained notoriety for their feel-good and comedic nature, the TV family is no strangers to drama — especially regarding Todd's eldest son Kyle. Over the last few years, the reality TV star has made headlines for his mental health and substance abuse struggles. "Kyle is bipolar, and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he's been young," Todd revealed in an interview with E! News.
In addition to his mental health struggles, Kyle has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-partner Angela Johnson. "He grabbed me and choked me when I was pregnant," she told Life & Style in a scathing interview. Because of his behavior, the eldest Chrisley lost custody of his and Johnson's daughter, Chloe, to his father in 2014. Despite recent efforts to improve his mental health and mend his relationship with his family, Kyle has again found himself in trouble with the law.
Kyle Chrisley arrested two months after Todd and Julie Chrisley go to prison
On March 14, Kyle Chrisley was arrested for "aggravated assault" in Smyrna, Tennessee. "He was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on $3,000 bond," a representative for the Sheriff's Department confirmed. According to a report from TMZ, the reality star's recent run-in with the law stemmed from a fight with his supervisor at Penske Truck Rental. As of this writing, further details regarding his arrest and pending release have yet to be announced.
Kyle's latest legal troubles come right on the heels of the imprisonment of his father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, for bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. The reality TV couple was indicted in 2019 after a lengthy investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into their financial affairs. In June 2022, they were found guilty and convicted on all counts. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie received a seven-year sentence.
U.S. Attorney Ryan K Buchanan issued a statement, saying, "Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes. Their length of sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme." Following his parents' sentencing, Kyle posted a cryptic Instagram story with the bible verse Matthew 7:1-3.