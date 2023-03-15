Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested On Troubling Charge

Todd Chrisley's son Kyle Chrisley has landed in some serious legal trouble. Since 2014, reality TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the hit series "Chrisley Know's Best." Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the USA show follows Todd and his wife, Julie, as they navigate day-to-day life with their children. While the Chrisleys have gained notoriety for their feel-good and comedic nature, the TV family is no strangers to drama — especially regarding Todd's eldest son Kyle. Over the last few years, the reality TV star has made headlines for his mental health and substance abuse struggles. "Kyle is bipolar, and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he's been young," Todd revealed in an interview with E! News.

In addition to his mental health struggles, Kyle has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-partner Angela Johnson. "He grabbed me and choked me when I was pregnant," she told Life & Style in a scathing interview. Because of his behavior, the eldest Chrisley lost custody of his and Johnson's daughter, Chloe, to his father in 2014. Despite recent efforts to improve his mental health and mend his relationship with his family, Kyle has again found himself in trouble with the law.