Andy Cohen Shreds Mark Consuelos' Critics Amid Cringeworthy Live Debut

One thing is for sure — Andy Cohen is a great friend. The star has many famous friends in his circle, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Cohen regularly praises the power couple, and it's clear that Ripa holds a soft spot in his heart. In April, the Bravo boss praised the "Live!" host at Variety's Power of Women event. In his speech, Cohen revealed his son calls Ripa "Meemaw" and told a funny story before he gushed over what a great person Ripa is. "As a new girl dad, I am so inspired by you, Kelly, and I hope my daughter sees in you that possibility is limitless," he told the audience, adding that "she's put up with some grade-A bulls**t that men in her situation would never have to deal with."

Ripa also regularly praises Cohen and in an interview with Variety, she revealed that she met the star before the housewives were even a franchise. "Andy was concerned that Mark and I didn't have any friends our own age. He was certain all of our friends were much older and volunteered to "sacrifice" himself and become our friend," she shared, before touching on what an amazing businessman and person Cohen is. "Andy is the ultimate good-time Charlie; having dinner or drinks with him is like winning the lottery," Ripa stated.

So it is no surprise that Cohen is one of the first to defend a negative article against Mark Consuelos' "Live!" debut.