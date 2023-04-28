How Renee Zellweger Got Involved In Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's Feud

While Ant Anstead has kept with relationship with Renée Zellweger largely away from the spotlight, the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host hasn't always extended the same courtesy to his ex-wife. Anstead's relationship to Christina Hall remained firmly under it even after they went their separate ways. Even though Hall and Anstead finalized their divorce in June 2021, they continued to make headlines throughout 2022 after entering into a brutal legal fight over custody of their son, Hudson, who was born a year before they separated.

When they divorced, Anstead and Hall agreed to share legal and physical custody of Hudson. But Anstead changed his mind and requested full custody in April 2022, Us Weekly reported. Hall suggested Anstead wanted to draw public attention with his filing — which came just days after she married Joshua Hall. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she said in a statement to the outlet.

Anstead and the "Flip or Flop" alum settled their dispute in December 2022, just three months before they were scheduled to go trial, E! News reported. The former coupled finally agreed to share physical and legal custody of Hudson. Through the whole ordeal, Anstead and Zellweger's relationship grew stronger behind the scenes. At one point, though, Zellweger was dragged into Anstead's mess with Hall.