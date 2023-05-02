Cher's Romance With Younger Alexander Edwards Is Reportedly Over (& It Was Never That Serious)

Let's be honest — there will never be another Sonny and Cher, but that still hasn't stopped Cher from dipping her feet in the dating pool. After Sonny, the legendary singer has moved on with her romantic life with several other men and there's no doubt that her love life has been the center of attention. Shortly after her divorce from Sonny Bono, Cher wed singer Gregg Allman in 1975, and the couple remained married until 1979. Ultimately, the marriage ended in divorce.

Cher never married again after Allman, but she's dated many other big names like Val Kilmer, Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, and Bon Jovi member Richie Sambora. In recent years, Cher's romance with Alexander Edwards (also known as Amber Rose's controversial ex) has been a pretty hot topic of conversation, primarily due to their 40-year age gap. In 2022, the "Believe" singer shared a photo of Edwards on Twitter, all but confirming their relationship. Not too long after news of their romance broke, she appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she spoke about their love story, and we're not going to lie — it gave us heart-eyes. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she told Clarkson. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

The couple even reportedly got engaged and things seemed to be pretty serious! However, it turns out that things were not as serious as everyone thought and the romance has ended.