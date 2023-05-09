Glee's Dianna Agron Finally Addresses Those Rumors About Dating Taylor Swift

Dianna Agron is shaking off all those wild rumors about her and her gal pal Taylor Swift.

The members of Swift's famous girl squad are ever-changing, but once upon a time, Agron was a core part of it. The "Glee" star and the "Anti-hero" singer were the best of friends back in the early 2010s, with Swift even dedicating one of her albums to the actor. "ASHLEY DIANNA CLAIRE SELENA," she wrote in her notes for the hit track "22," alluding to her close circle of friends: Ashley Avignone, Agron, Claire Kislinger, and Selena Gomez. According to fans, they were the original members of the Swift Squad before it even became a thing.

Swift and Agron were so close back then that the singer even threw the "As They Made Us" actor a massive blowout for her 26th birthday—a circus-themed one at that! "The most magical night at @DiannaAgron's circus themed birthday party!" Swift tweeted at the time. And while it didn't seem anything was going on between the blonde beauties other than friendship, it didn't stop fans from speculating if some sparks were flying. According to Agron, however, the relationship was completely platonic.