Experts Issue Dire Warning For Britney Spears Amid Reported Marital Issues

Experts featured on the "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom" documentary have made some bold claims about how Britney Spears would fare without her husband, Sam Asghari, by her side.

For so long, it has seemed like Asghari was wholeheartedly on Team Britney throughout the controversies she's been subjected to in the media and personal life, including her battles with her family regarding her conservatorship. The couple, who married in June 2022, met in 2016 when Asghari starred in the music video for Spears' track "Slumber Party." They hit it off right away, with sources telling Us Weekly that the "Oops, I Did It Again" singer was absolutely smitten with the model and considers him a positive force in her chaotic life. "Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney," they dished. "He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much." True enough, Asghari has been nothing but consistent with his love and support for the star, making himself available for whatever she needs. "Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," another insider told People. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

But experts say that Spears' dependency on Asghari can be dangerous, especially given how there were reports that their marriage is on the rocks. If the two were to split, it is believed that Spears' life would crumble too.