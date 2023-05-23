Mike Tyson Fuels Speculation About Jamie Foxx's Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx's health took a sudden turn in 2023. On April 12, news broke that Jamie had been hospitalized in Atlanta, where he was shooting his highly anticipated movie, "Back in Action," with Cameron Diaz – which also happens to mark her return to acting. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx, wrote on behalf of her family in a statement on her Instagram page. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

After the news broke, fans wondered what exactly happened to Jamie and the seriousness of his condition. Several of Jamie's famous friends shared Instagram posts to wish the actor well, including Jennifer Hudson. "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer ! We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!" she wrote in a caption accompanied by a photo of the star.

In May, TMZ reported that Foxx had traveled to Chicago to receive care at one of the top rehab centers in the country. The outlet reported that the facility specializes in several medical issues, including stroke recovery and rehab for traumatic brain injuries. We can only speculate what happened, but Mike Tyson may have finally spilled the beans.