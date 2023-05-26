Britney Spears Celebrates Reconciliation With Mother Lynne Amid Long-Standing Family Feud

Britney Spears has opened up about a recent reunion with her mother, Lynne Spears. Britney has spoken out against Lynne in the past, such as when she addressed her mother's role in her past conservatorship back in July 2022. This took place after Lynne had posted text messages from a previous conversation between herself and Britney. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney stated that Lynne had been "play[ing] the responsible, perfect parent" amid the conservatorship making headlines, per Us Weekly. The "Gimme More" singer then added that Lynne "abused me ... yes, I will say it. And it blows my mind you still play the prayer-loving mom!!!"

The following month, Lynne voiced her desire to speak with her daughter while saying that Britney had not been open to communicating with her for some time. "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!" Lynne wrote via Instagram. She went on to say, "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private." Now, the two have met up after years apart.