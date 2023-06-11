Details About Al Pacino's Unexpected Friendship With King Charles

When it comes to Al Pacino's friend group, the first name to come to mind, for most, would be Robert De Niro. However, Pacino also has another famous face in his inner circle — one who just so happens to be the King of England.

Given the news that Pacino is set to welcome his fourth child as an octogenarian and that De Niro, at 79, has also just become a father again, it only makes sense that there's been a renewed interest in the actor's friends. Granted, the "The Godfather" actor is known for his privacy when it comes to his personal life. As such, it's unlikely we'll be getting a sneak peek into his dynamics with his nearest and dearest on a docuseries any time soon (though "God-Daddy Daycare" sounds like an instant hit, just saying). That said, every once in a while, he'll hint ever-so-subtly at a friendship he has with another public figure. Enter King Charles III.

Given Pacino's general penchant for discretion, though, it's not exactly hard to see why Pacino has been welcomed into the royal's life — and vice versa. Outside of their mutual preference for privacy, though, just what do we know about their friendship?