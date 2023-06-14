Details About Prince Harry And Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Romance

When it comes to Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends, arguably the first to come to mind would be Chelsy Davy — or even, perhaps, Cressida Bonas. However, back in 2009, he was pictured with "Love Island" host Caroline Flack. So, just what happened between them?

As those following Harry's court case against Mirror Group Newspapers on allegations of hacking know, photos of the "Spare" author out and about with Flack were put on display for the world to see in 2009. Per The Guardian, the prince told the court that after several weeks of back and forth, Harry and Flack made plans to see each other in a group. However, upon their arrival at the meeting spot — his friend Mark Dyer's home — the paps were already on standby. And Harry claimed the photographers went a long way to keep themselves hidden. "They were hiding underneath a car," he said.

Soon after, the date became headline news — and the damage to any potential courtship was done. The prince and the presenter parted ways, and Harry has only recently spoken about it, as part of the court case. As for Flack, she also kept details about the situation vague, prior to her heartbreaking death in 2020. So, what did the two of them say?