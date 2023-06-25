How Grayson Chrisley Tried To Shoot His Shot With Alabama Barker

Who wants to see a crossover between "The Kardashians" and "Chrisley Knows Best?" Because maybe (just maybe) it isn't as far-fetched as it may seem. As fans of both shows know, there has been a lot going on with the Kardashians and the Chrisleys — especially in their romantic lives. Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Italy, and the couple now shares a blended family that includes Kardashian's three children and Barker's two children — one of them being Alabama Barker.

Meanwhile, Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in prison for their tax evasion crime, and Savannah Chrisley has been very open about how her parental's prison stint has affected her love life. Once her parents began serving time behind bars, Savannah got custody of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley (and her niece, Chloe Chrisley), and it's been a rollercoaster ride — to say the least. "Now I see single moms, like, 'How do you do it?'" she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast "Off The Vine" of playing the role of mom while trying to date. Savannah added, "And to them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.'" Savannah also said that people who date her need to be committed. "If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out."

As for why we might see a crossover between the two famous families? Well, it looks like Grayson tried to shoot his shot with Alabama. Here's everything we know.