How Grayson Chrisley Tried To Shoot His Shot With Alabama Barker
Who wants to see a crossover between "The Kardashians" and "Chrisley Knows Best?" Because maybe (just maybe) it isn't as far-fetched as it may seem. As fans of both shows know, there has been a lot going on with the Kardashians and the Chrisleys — especially in their romantic lives. Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Italy, and the couple now shares a blended family that includes Kardashian's three children and Barker's two children — one of them being Alabama Barker.
Meanwhile, Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in prison for their tax evasion crime, and Savannah Chrisley has been very open about how her parental's prison stint has affected her love life. Once her parents began serving time behind bars, Savannah got custody of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley (and her niece, Chloe Chrisley), and it's been a rollercoaster ride — to say the least. "Now I see single moms, like, 'How do you do it?'" she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast "Off The Vine" of playing the role of mom while trying to date. Savannah added, "And to them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.'" Savannah also said that people who date her need to be committed. "If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out."
As for why we might see a crossover between the two famous families? Well, it looks like Grayson tried to shoot his shot with Alabama. Here's everything we know.
Grayson Chrisley plays it cool
Grayson Chrisley is all grown up, and he's looking for love. On an episode of his sister Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast, the 16-year-old explained how he tried to shoot his shot with Travis Barker's daughter — 17-year-old Alabama Barker. The reality star told Savannah (and podcast listeners) that he used social media to contact Alabama. "We married. She just don't know it yet," Grayson wrote on Alabama's May 15 post that included several images of the teen rocking a black bikini top. "What a plot twist no one ever expected," Savannah said. Grayson agreed, and so did many fans who caught wind of the comment. "That's what the comments said! 'This is the crossover I never expected, but I'm here for it,'" Grayson reiterated to his sister.
As of this writing, Grayson's comment has garnered over 200 likes and several comments. Most people love the idea of these two getting together. "I support this," one fan commented on the post. "Send me a wedding invitation," another social media user pleaded. Grayson also pointed out that after he left the comment on Alabama's post, he noticed that she viewed his Instagram story. So — perhaps the relationship could go somewhere!
Grayson already has Savannah's stamp of approval, and on the podcast — she was all for the romance, calling Travis Barker's daughter "the cutest girl." She added, "Like, naturally, when she doesn't put all her makeup and stuff on, she is so freaking cute." Ah, young love.
Inside Grayson Chrisley's love life
Grayson Chrisley has some experience when it comes to love and the dating world. The youngest of Todd and Julie Chrisley's children tends to be pretty low-key on social media, but believe it or not — he has shared glimpses into his love life in the past. In April, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star posted a silly photo of his then-girlfriend Riley Niedbalski. Grayson also made sure to include a sweet caption. "HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY I LOVE YOUUUUU," he wrote in the update (via AmoMama). "I can't wait to spend many many more with u." Not too long after Grayson posted, Niedbalski shared a photo of herself and Grayson cuddled up as she wished him a happy Easter.
Like Grayson, Niedbalski does not have an overwhelming amount of photos on her Instagram feed, and not much is known about her. According to her Instagram profile, Niedbalski seems slightly older than Grayson and plans to attend Indiana University in the fall. She recently shared some high school graduation photos to her feed. But — it looks like Grayson has moved on because his comment to Alabama Barker came after he posted about Niedbalski on his Instagram stories. Grayson and Niedbalski also don't have any photos with each other on their respective Instagram feeds, so things must have fizzled out.
It's safe to say that if Grayson and Alabama get together, there needs to be a reality show centered around their romance. That's just made-for-reality entertainment.