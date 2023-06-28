TV Stars Who Were Unhappy Filming Their Famous Shows

The following article includes brief references to suicide and sexual abuse.

Most working actors know how difficult it can be to book a gig, let alone a good one. And when it comes to television, finding a solid job can be extra nice because of the potential length of a show's run. Look at "Grey's Anatomy," for example, which is in what feels like its 394th year and has provided Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) with decades of consistent work. Even a handful of years on the air can provide a sense of stability that actors rarely experience, especially when the show is such a big hit that its renewal is never in question.

But for every thespian who is happy to star on a TV show for as long as the powers that be will have them, there is another who feels stifled by the long-term commitment. Sometimes actors are unhappy because of the creative choices that have been made, or the people making those choices; while other times, it's their co-stars or the general vibe of the set that puts them off. Then there is the salary factor, which has been a breaking point for many actors who have left their cushy jobs on hit television shows. And finally, there are instances where an actor's misery is simply due to the repetitiveness of filming dozens (maybe hundreds) of episodes and playing the same character, with limited downtime to try other things.

Here are some TV stars who were unhappy filming their famous shows.