Bobby Flay And Girlfriend Christina Perez Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

There was a time in the early- to mid-2010s that the intensity of Bobby Flay's love life seemed to have taken over his life. In 2010, the word on the street was that Flay might be the father of January Jones' baby, a rumor prompted by his coming to her rescue when she crashed her car after having reportedly just met her. In 2015, Flay's marriage to Stephanie March came crashing down after the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" alum accused him of cheating on her with — yes — Jones, but also two other women.

But Flay's personal life has seemingly calmed down since. After being in a low-profile relationship with Heléne Yorke between 2016 and 2019, Flay may have found the one in Christina Pérez. The Food Network star met the writer and creative director in late 2020. They kept their relationship pretty private until a year later, when she was his plus-one at the Breeders' Cup World Championship. And Flay's happiness has become evident to those around him.

"I walked over to two friends, and ... they were like, 'We're talking about you! It's so nice to see you so happy,'" he told People in December 2021. More than two and a half years into it, the two are still going strong. Pérez often gives insight into the relationship on her Instagram, sharing snaps of her smooth face pressed against Flay's freckled cheeks. And she doesn't just have really nice skin. She's actually quite younger than Flay.