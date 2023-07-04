A Look At Melissa Gilbert's Real-Life Marriage To Timothy Busfield

Melissa Gilbert is currently in a blissful union. While the "Little House on the Prairie" alum has dated fellow celebrities in the past, including Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise, she went on to tie the knot with actor Bo Brinkman in 1988, per CBS News, before their 1992 divorce. She then married Bruce Boxleitner in 1995 but the two eventually ended their union in 2011. Subsequently, Gilbert started seeing a younger man and got Botox and fillers, as her life wasn't exactly easy after her divorce from the "Babylon 5" actor.

"It was like, I lost my mind," Gilbert told Page Six in 2022. It was also revealed that Gilbert and her current partner, Timothy Busfield, started to date after they encountered each other in 2012. Gilbert added, "Tim [Busfield] says it to me all the time, I wouldn't be the woman I am today if one thing had gone differently... It's kind of hard to look back and want to have changed anything." In January 2013, it was confirmed by People that Gilbert had become engaged to Busfield. A representative of Gilbert's commented on this news, saying, "They are engaged and both are incredibly happy." Today, Gilbert and Busfield lead an enjoyable life away from Hollywood.