A Look At Ryan Seacrest's Relationship With Dick Clark

Dick Clark was a major source of inspiration for Ryan Seacrest. Following Clark's death in 2012, Seacrest penned a touching tribute to Clark for The Hollywood Reporter, detailing the lessons he learned from the late broadcasting star. Citing Clark as "an enormous influence in [his] life," Seacrest stated that he "would study [Clark's] ease and comfort in front of the camera on 'American Bandstand'" during his childhood. He went on to reveal that he first encountered Clark in 2003, and when they later collaborated as co-hosts of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," Seacrest said the pair engaged in "countless conversations about how to deliver to audiences what they want, producing and the power of great storytelling."

Seacrest revealed some of the most important lessons he learned from Clarkm: "Be nice," "People are just people," "Look beyond the camera," "Build a great team," and "Refuse to be a quitter." Amid Clark's passing, Seacrest also talked to E! News about becoming close to Clark and learning from the iconic TV personality. "He was such a good friend," Seacrest said of Clark. "He was a teacher to me, and I felt like a student. I was always in awe of him, just wanted to please him every time I got a chance to work with him." Following this mentorship from Clark, Seacrest has continued to gain noteworthy accomplishments in television and media.