A Look At Ryan Seacrest's Relationship With Dick Clark
Ryan Seacrest shares a strong bond with the esteemed broadcasting icon Dick Clark. Seacrest initially made his mark as a radio broadcaster, later expanding his repertoire to encompass on-camera roles. His breakthrough in television arrived when he landed a co-hosting gig on the Fox hit "American Idol," which premiered in 2002. Clark, on the other hand, carved out a formidable career as host of programs like "American Bandstand" and the longtime holiday special "New Year's Rockin' Eve." Clark was also a winner of several Emmy Awards, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, and the creator of The American Music Awards.
It was announced in August 2005 that Seacrest would begin co-hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" alongside Clark beginning on New Year's Eve 2005. Seacrest's contributions extended beyond hosting, as he also took on the role of executive producer for the annual bash. There were high expectations for Seacrest to eventually assume the position of host. Tragically, Clark passed away at the age of 82 in 2012, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Seacrest has since shared the impact Clark had on shaping his career.
Dick Clark 'was such a good friend' to Ryan Seacrest
Dick Clark was a major source of inspiration for Ryan Seacrest. Following Clark's death in 2012, Seacrest penned a touching tribute to Clark for The Hollywood Reporter, detailing the lessons he learned from the late broadcasting star. Citing Clark as "an enormous influence in [his] life," Seacrest stated that he "would study [Clark's] ease and comfort in front of the camera on 'American Bandstand'" during his childhood. He went on to reveal that he first encountered Clark in 2003, and when they later collaborated as co-hosts of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," Seacrest said the pair engaged in "countless conversations about how to deliver to audiences what they want, producing and the power of great storytelling."
Seacrest revealed some of the most important lessons he learned from Clarkm: "Be nice," "People are just people," "Look beyond the camera," "Build a great team," and "Refuse to be a quitter." Amid Clark's passing, Seacrest also talked to E! News about becoming close to Clark and learning from the iconic TV personality. "He was such a good friend," Seacrest said of Clark. "He was a teacher to me, and I felt like a student. I was always in awe of him, just wanted to please him every time I got a chance to work with him." Following this mentorship from Clark, Seacrest has continued to gain noteworthy accomplishments in television and media.
Ryan Seacrest remains a dominant television and radio personality
Taking notes from his friend Dick Clark, Ryan Seacrest has become a luminary in the media industry. When Seacrest wrote about Clark for The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, he noted how Clark's interest in the business side of broadcasting had rubbed off on him. "Dick was an amazing broadcaster. But he decided early on that he wanted to be in the business and not just a face in front of the camera," Seacrest wrote. "He passed this advice on to me, and I haven't looked back."
Per the Ryan Seacrest Foundation site, Seacrest created a production company in 2006 called Ryan Seacrest Productions. It has since produced notable programs such as "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and "E! Live From The Red Carpet." Furthermore, Seacrest hosts the radio shows "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and "American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest." He continues to lead "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" and scored an Emmy for "Live with Kelly and Ryan," while he co-hosted and co-executive produced the show. In June 2023, Seacrest confirmed through Instagram that he would be the next "Wheel of Fortune" host following Pat Sajak's retirement. "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote. He added, "I look forward to learning everything I can from [Sajak] during this transition."