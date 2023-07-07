What's The Real Meaning Of I Can See You By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

If the lyrics of "I Can See You" are anything to go by, Taylor Swift was getting a little excited back in 2010 when she dropped "Speak Now." The song tells the story of Swift lusting after someone who seemingly has no idea how she feels as she imagines herself getting mighty up close and personal with them. In secret. Whoever the star is singing about appears to be someone she's worked alongside and had a platonic relationship with, but now she's developed a crush. "And we kept everything professional / But something's changed, it's something I, I like / They keep watchful eyes on us / So it's best that we move fast and keep quiet," she sings.

In another part of the song, Swift makes it clear she wants to make said platonic relationship a more sensual one. "I can see you waitin' down the hall for me / And I could see you up against the wall with me," she sings. "I could see you throw your jacket on the floor / I could see you make me want you even more. Baby, if you only knew / That I can see you." In the pre-chorus, she even croons, "But what would you do if I went to touch you now? / What would you do if they never found us out? / What would you do if we never made a sound?" Steamy!