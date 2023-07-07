What's The Real Meaning Of I Can See You By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
Taylor Swift has finally blessed us with the re-recording of one of her most iconic albums, "Speak Now," with "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" finally dropping in our laps on July 7. The album not only contains redone versions of the original tracks, but previously unreleased songs too, which the star has dubbed her From The Vault songs. Among them is a duet with Paramore's Hayley Williams, "Castles Crumbling," and another collaboration, this time with Fall Out Boy on the mid-tempo "Electric Touch." But it's not all about the duets. Oh, no. Another song nestled amongst the exciting From The Vault additions? The sultry solo song "I Can See You," which she wrote with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.
Of course, all the newbie songs have had Swifties doing overtime to try and work out who or what she might be singing about, so we're here to help. The song lyrics we're taking a look at now? "I Can See You."
Taylor Swift is lusting after a mystery man on I Can See You
If the lyrics of "I Can See You" are anything to go by, Taylor Swift was getting a little excited back in 2010 when she dropped "Speak Now." The song tells the story of Swift lusting after someone who seemingly has no idea how she feels as she imagines herself getting mighty up close and personal with them. In secret. Whoever the star is singing about appears to be someone she's worked alongside and had a platonic relationship with, but now she's developed a crush. "And we kept everything professional / But something's changed, it's something I, I like / They keep watchful eyes on us / So it's best that we move fast and keep quiet," she sings.
In another part of the song, Swift makes it clear she wants to make said platonic relationship a more sensual one. "I can see you waitin' down the hall for me / And I could see you up against the wall with me," she sings. "I could see you throw your jacket on the floor / I could see you make me want you even more. Baby, if you only knew / That I can see you." In the pre-chorus, she even croons, "But what would you do if I went to touch you now? / What would you do if they never found us out? / What would you do if we never made a sound?" Steamy!
Who is I Can See You about?
Of course, Taylor Swift isn't one to write a song about someone and then tell the whole world in explicit detail exactly who said track was inspired by, but that hasn't stopped Twitter from doing its thing and speculating. The number one person Swifties seem to think "I Can See You" is about? None other than Taylor Lautner. "So we can all agree i can see you is about taylor lautner right..." one person tweeted, while another wrote, "choosing to believe i can see you is about taylor lautner." While we may never know for sure who the song is about, Lautner does seem to fit the bill. Of course, they worked together on the 2010 movie "Valentine's Day" and Swift and Lautner officially dated around the same time too (the same time Swift would have been writing "Speak Now," no less).
The "Twilight" star previously spoke about if he was worried about Swift re-recording the album from around the time they dated, but admitted he was more worried for another of Swift's famous exes rumored to have songs about him on the album. John Mayer, of course. "That's gonna really trigger the Swifties. Or, I mean, they're supportive of it because, I mean, I don't know," Lautner said on SiriusXM in May 2023. "I personally think John [Mayer] is a very talented musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album."