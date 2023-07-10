A Look At Chicago Fire Star Jesse Spencer's Dating History

Jesse Spencer of "Chicago Fire" has tended to keep his love life private over the years. Per NBC, Spencer portrayed the part of Matt Casey from the start of the hit series through its 10th season. As Variety reported, Spencer has returned for certain episodes in the time following his 2021 exit. In April 2023 Spencer responded to whether he might want to become a series regular once again. "I think I'm always open to it," he said to TVLine. "I never say never." He next clarified by stating, "But in terms of like long-term or something, I don't think so."

Additionally, Spencer has opened up about romance in the past. Back in 2015, the Australia native was asked by Glamour what it's like looking for love in Chicago compared to Los Angeles. "I think it's better [in Chicago]," Spencer said. He added, "The temperament of the Midwest is kind of like Melbourne [Australia] in a way. ... I think it's a great town to date!" Spencer concluded, "L.A. is not a dating town." Spencer's relationship history includes dating other performers, as well as people who aren't in the entertainment industry.