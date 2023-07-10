A Look At Chicago Fire Star Jesse Spencer's Dating History
Jesse Spencer of "Chicago Fire" has tended to keep his love life private over the years. Per NBC, Spencer portrayed the part of Matt Casey from the start of the hit series through its 10th season. As Variety reported, Spencer has returned for certain episodes in the time following his 2021 exit. In April 2023 Spencer responded to whether he might want to become a series regular once again. "I think I'm always open to it," he said to TVLine. "I never say never." He next clarified by stating, "But in terms of like long-term or something, I don't think so."
Additionally, Spencer has opened up about romance in the past. Back in 2015, the Australia native was asked by Glamour what it's like looking for love in Chicago compared to Los Angeles. "I think it's better [in Chicago]," Spencer said. He added, "The temperament of the Midwest is kind of like Melbourne [Australia] in a way. ... I think it's a great town to date!" Spencer concluded, "L.A. is not a dating town." Spencer's relationship history includes dating other performers, as well as people who aren't in the entertainment industry.
Jesse Spencer dated a costar prior to marrying Kali Woodruff Carr
Jesse Spencer dated a few people before finding his forever partner. Per "Entertainment Tonight," Spencer was at one time engaged to his former "House" costar Jennifer Morrison, but in 2007 the pair chose to go their separate ways. In addition, Us Weekly published an article in 2022 detailing the relationship histories of the "Chicago Fire" cast members. The news site stated that Spencer previously dated actor and singer Louise Griffiths and a professional surfer named Maya Gabeira. In 2013, the Daily Mail reported that Spencer and Gabeira were spotted going out for a movie date in Santa Monica.
Following each of these past relationships ending, Spencer began a union with Kali Woodruff Carr. Per her Twitter account, Carr is a neuroscientist, as she has earned a Ph.D. in developmental cognitive neuroscience. She now contributes to Boston Children's Hospital Laboratories of Cognitive Neuroscience. Spencer publicly showed a fun moment with Carr in 2018 when he posted a photo on Instagram of them posing at the Kentucky Derby. Us Weekly noted that Spencer and Carr's romance kicked off after the couple's initial encounter in 2014. Six years later, Spencer and Carr got hitched, and they haven't looked back since.
Jesse Spencer and Kali Woodruff Carr are now parents
Jesse Spencer and Kali Woodruff Carr's connection is still flourishing. In a chat with The Daily Telegraph, Spencer spoke about his and Carr's 2020 nuptials. The two said "I do" in Neptune Beach, Florida, with Spencer calling himself "a very lucky man." Spencer said of marrying Carr, "What a silver lining to 2020. She's smart, pretty and way ahead of her years." He then said, "We're very happy. She is my port in every storm, and we're already excited to be moving on to the next phase of our lives."
The pair has since started a family together. NBC wrote in April 2022 that Spencer and Carr's first child had been born. In an April 2023 USA Today chat, Spencer mentioned how his family life played a part in his choice to depart a full-time role on "Chicago Fire." "I got married and had a toddler. So things shifted in my life," Spencer said. Aside from making sporadic appearances on "Chicago Fire," Spencer has also kept busy professionally with acting in his latest project, a lead role in the Disney+ series "Last Days of the Space Age," per Deadline. The show is currently in post-production, via IMDb.