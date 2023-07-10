What Happened Between Taylor Swift And Adam Young From Owl City? We Look Back On The Rumors

Taylor Swift may not publicly confirm every relationship she was in, but you can trust that she's going to write about most of them in her songs. Many of them ended in heartbreak, sure, but that's apparently the reason why she transforms them into hits — she intends to immortalize them. "I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had," she shared with Elle. "I like to use nostalgia as inspiration when I'm writing songs for the same reason I like to take photographs. I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times."

Her recently-released album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" – a re-recording of her 2010 record "Speak Now" — is a litany of songs discussing several of her past relationships. Some were brief encounters, some were full-blown romances, while some were just mere crushes. "Back to December" is famously about Taylor Lautner and how she broke his heart, while "Dear John" details how John Mayer broke her heart. Meanwhile, fans think "Sparks Fly" is about her crush on country singer Jake Owen, and in "Last Kiss," she croons about her relationship with Joe Jonas.

But out of all the songs on the album, "Enchanted" is a bit more special as Swift dropped obvious hints that it was about all Owl City's Adam Young. Surprisingly, Young returned the favor and wrote a response in the form of a song, too.