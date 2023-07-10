What Happened Between Taylor Swift And Adam Young From Owl City? We Look Back On The Rumors
Taylor Swift may not publicly confirm every relationship she was in, but you can trust that she's going to write about most of them in her songs. Many of them ended in heartbreak, sure, but that's apparently the reason why she transforms them into hits — she intends to immortalize them. "I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had," she shared with Elle. "I like to use nostalgia as inspiration when I'm writing songs for the same reason I like to take photographs. I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times."
Her recently-released album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" – a re-recording of her 2010 record "Speak Now" — is a litany of songs discussing several of her past relationships. Some were brief encounters, some were full-blown romances, while some were just mere crushes. "Back to December" is famously about Taylor Lautner and how she broke his heart, while "Dear John" details how John Mayer broke her heart. Meanwhile, fans think "Sparks Fly" is about her crush on country singer Jake Owen, and in "Last Kiss," she croons about her relationship with Joe Jonas.
But out of all the songs on the album, "Enchanted" is a bit more special as Swift dropped obvious hints that it was about all Owl City's Adam Young. Surprisingly, Young returned the favor and wrote a response in the form of a song, too.
Taylor Swift wrote a song about Adam Young
One of "Speak Now's" standout tracks, "Enchanted," tells the story of Taylor Swift feeling infatuated with someone she met for the first time. "I started writing that in the hotel room when I got back, because it was just this positive, wistful feeling of 'I hope you understand just how much I loved meeting you,'" she told Yahoo! Music (via MTV). "Using the word 'wonderstruck' [in the lyrics] was done on purpose, because that's a word which that person used one time in an e-mail ... so I purposely wrote it in the song, so he would know."
And the person did know, especially since Swift had put an easter egg in the booklet of the album, leaving it for fans to decode. She had capitalized the letters A-D-A-M in it to clarify who the song was really about. Luckily, Adam Young is a big Swiftie himself and wrote in his blog that the song already felt "personal" at first listen and that he couldn't wrap around the fact that Swift had written a track about him when he finally put two and two together.
"Why was it ringing a bell? Perhaps it was merely the word 'wonderstruck' that indeed struck a sweet chord, but before the second chorus hit, I'd already added up the letters: A-D-A. And then it hit me like a freight train," he penned. "I didn't even need to find that last letter "M." A colorful swirl of memories flashed before my eyes as it all added up. My jaw hit the floor."
Taylor Swift and Adam Young were never in a relationship
Taylor Swift and Adam Young never got the chance to strike up a romance, but Swift was reportedly spotted in the VIP section of one of Owl City's shows in 2009. And while it didn't seem that their relationship progressed further than friendship and fawning over each other's work, they still had a romantic moment that played out publicly. In response to "Enchanted," Young shared his own version of the track.
"I figured such an eloquent gesture should be reciprocated by the most polite, heartfelt and respectful response I could possibly muster," he wrote in his blog. "It's no secret that I'm a bit shy, so naturally music was the most articulate way of attempting such a sincere endeavor." The best part? He apparently felt the same way about Swift, too. "You are a true princess from a dreamy fairy tale, and above all, I just want you to know...I was enchanted to meet you too." Young also tweaked some of the song's lyrics, singing, "I was never in love with someone else / I never had somebody waiting on me / 'Cause you were all of my dreams come true / And I just wish you knew / Taylor I was so in love with you."
Young said Swift didn't respond to his cover, but he told Blunt Talking that he's not closing his doors to the possibility of dating her, especially since she had broken up with Connor Kennedy at the time. ”She's got a lot of people at her doorstep. I just try and stay off the radar," he dished. "I don't wanna force anything, but I'm around.”