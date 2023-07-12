Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Makes More Disturbing Accusations Against Jonah Hill

The following article includes allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Days after Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend publicly accused him of engaging in emotionally abusive behavior, Alexa Nikolas, known for her role in "Zoey 101," has come forward with even more serious allegations.

In early July 2023, Jonah Hill made headlines when Sarah Brady shared screenshots on her Instagram Story revealing troubling conversations that had taken place during their relationship. In one, he'd provided a list of what he termed "Boundaries," outlining things he'd need her to do for their relationship to continue. "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan," she wrote (via People). Brady also referenced Hill's firstborn child, writing, "I hope my ex has a daughter ... maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist." She added, "Because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."

Now, the situation appears to have escalated, as "Zoey 101" actor Alexa Nikolas has taken to social media to share her own experience with Hill. According to the former Nickelodeon star, when she was still a teenager, the "Wolf of Wall Street" actor — then age 24 — kissed her without her consent.