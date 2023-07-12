Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Makes More Disturbing Accusations Against Jonah Hill
The following article includes allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.
Days after Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend publicly accused him of engaging in emotionally abusive behavior, Alexa Nikolas, known for her role in "Zoey 101," has come forward with even more serious allegations.
In early July 2023, Jonah Hill made headlines when Sarah Brady shared screenshots on her Instagram Story revealing troubling conversations that had taken place during their relationship. In one, he'd provided a list of what he termed "Boundaries," outlining things he'd need her to do for their relationship to continue. "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan," she wrote (via People). Brady also referenced Hill's firstborn child, writing, "I hope my ex has a daughter ... maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist." She added, "Because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."
Now, the situation appears to have escalated, as "Zoey 101" actor Alexa Nikolas has taken to social media to share her own experience with Hill. According to the former Nickelodeon star, when she was still a teenager, the "Wolf of Wall Street" actor — then age 24 — kissed her without her consent.
Alexa Nikolas has slammed Jonah Hill's past actions
In a Twitter thread from July 9, 2023, "Zoey 101" actor Alexa Nikolas recounted the events of a party at Justin Long's house when she was just 16.
As Nikolas recounted, after sharing she wanted a cigarette, Jonah Hill told her he had one in his car "right outside," and the two went together. However, upon returning to the house, she alleges, "He said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat." In a follow-up tweet, she emphasized their age difference, writing, "I was 16 and #JonahHill was 24? Not okay." Furthermore, Nikolas called out Long and accused the actor of "[letting] it happen." She added, "I hope you regret it now."
At the time of writing, Hill has yet to speak publicly on the claims, though his lawyers have denied it outright to Page Six, calling it "a complete fabrication." As for Long, a spokesperson told the outlet, "He has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas." Nikolas seems to have doubled down on TikTok, posting her reaction to throwback footage of Hill and Long on an episode of "Punk'd" in a prank that featured underage girls drinking alcohol with them.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).