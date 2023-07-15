Lisa Kudrow's Son Is All Grown Up — Here's What Julian Murray Stern Looks Like Today
Believe it or not, Lisa Kudrow's son is officially an adult. The "Friends" star was expecting a baby with her husband, Michael Stern, during Season 4 of the hit sitcom, per Metro. Julian Murray Stern, Kudrow and Michael's child was then born in 1998. Back in 2020, Kudrow spoke with OK! Magazine, per Yahoo Entertainment, about how having her son altered her outlook on life. "Motherhood changed everything," Kudrow said. "I remember thinking, 'Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this. I get it.'"
In a People interview from 2018, Kudrow revealed that the main six actors from "Friends" would join together before taping each episode and say "have a good show" and "love you" to each other. When Kudrow was pregnant, her costars made sure to mention her unborn bundle of joy as well. "And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show. Love you, love you — love you, little Julian!' 'Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name," Kudrow said. "So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."
Over two decades later, Julian is grown up and looks similar to his famous mom.
Julian Murray Stern is an actor/filmmaker
Julian Murray Stern bears a resemblance to his mom, Lisa Kudrow. Stern, who is currently 25 years old, posted a series of photos of himself on Instagram in October 2020, which resulted in people comparing his looks to Kudrow's. One user wrote, "You are the spitting image of your mother." Additionally, Stern shared a few of his headshot photos in October 2022, causing someone to say in the comments section, "You get the looks from mommy."
Like Kudrow, Stern has shown an interest in entertainment. Per his LinkedIn page, Stern graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in film and TV production, and he's now working as an actor and editor. He played Ethan in the 2023 short "Seth's Big Break 2," and next he'll take on a lead role in the upcoming TV movie, "Doomed." Stern has also initiated a crowdfunding campaign via Seed & Spark to cover the costs of an animated short he wrote and directed called "The Voiceless Man."
Stern described the theme of the project on the campaign page, stating, "I want to give a visual representation of what I believe hate looks like in a person, how it controls one's life, and the result of those who let anger consume them that I believe can best be shown through animation." Kudrow and Stern have both offered kind words about each other in the past.
Lisa Kudrow and Julian Murray Stern have a tight bond
Lisa Kudrow and Julian Murray Stern are an encouraging mother-son duo. In May 2019, Stern posted photos of Kudrow on Instagram and shared a sweet message for Mother's Day. "I am very late to this but nevertheless, happy Mother's Day, mom!" Stern wrote. "You are the most caring and supportive mother I could have asked for!"
In May 2023, to honor Stern's 25th birthday, Kudrow displayed various throwback photos of Stern through a social media video in which she sang "Happy Birthday to You." Again taking to Instagram, Kudrow posted a picture of herself and Stern posing on his graduation day in May 2021. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," Kudrow said.
When she was on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2022, Kudrow revealed that Stern had voiced his pride toward her following a reunion with the lead cast members of "Friends." "After the reunion, [Stern] said, 'I'm really proud of you... I'm just really proud you were part of this thing,'" Kudrow said. Furthermore, during a 2018 "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" interview, Kudrow gave an update on her son as he was attending USC. "I feel like I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear... and caution," Kudrow said of Stern. She added, "He's good. He's independent and good."