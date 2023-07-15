Lisa Kudrow's Son Is All Grown Up — Here's What Julian Murray Stern Looks Like Today

Believe it or not, Lisa Kudrow's son is officially an adult. The "Friends" star was expecting a baby with her husband, Michael Stern, during Season 4 of the hit sitcom, per Metro. Julian Murray Stern, Kudrow and Michael's child was then born in 1998. Back in 2020, Kudrow spoke with OK! Magazine, per Yahoo Entertainment, about how having her son altered her outlook on life. "Motherhood changed everything," Kudrow said. "I remember thinking, 'Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this. I get it.'"

In a People interview from 2018, Kudrow revealed that the main six actors from "Friends" would join together before taping each episode and say "have a good show" and "love you" to each other. When Kudrow was pregnant, her costars made sure to mention her unborn bundle of joy as well. "And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show. Love you, love you — love you, little Julian!' 'Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name," Kudrow said. "So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

Over two decades later, Julian is grown up and looks similar to his famous mom.