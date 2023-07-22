Sad Details About Jennifer Lawrence

As an Oscar-winning actor, Jennifer Lawrence's life may seem perfect to outsiders. However, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star has faced a slew of difficulties throughout her life, and she hasn't shied away from sharing these experiences with her fans.

Lawrence got her start in the entertainment industry after moving to New York as a teenager. "I had saved enough babysitting money and I was like, 'I'm going,'" she told NPR of the life-changing moment. "So [my parents] tried to find a nice balance between me kind of running away and being completely unsafe and having a little bit of supervision." Despite making such a huge move when she was just a teenager, Lawrence isn't a huge fan of going out to glitzy parties or bars. "I'm a total homebody," she says. "I'm always looking for excuses not to go out. I can now use fame as an excuse."

From childhood traumas to glaring inequalities, join us as we explore some of the saddest details about Jennifer Lawrence's life.